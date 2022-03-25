List of pre-farmable materials for Ayato in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact requires players to farm rare items across the game's massive world to ascend their characters to the highest level. Kamisato Ayato, the game's newest 5-star character, is no different, requiring tons of materials from across Inazuma to reach max level.

Luckily, players have the opportunity to farm these items early, making the acsesion of their Ayato much easier. Ayato will be releasing in a few days, so fans will definitely want to get their hands on as many of these materials as possible.

Here's what they can farm early.

Genshin Impact 2.6: Items to prefarm for Ayato

Genshin Impact Cheat Sheets @WorldOfTeyvat



To access all cheat sheets, use our discord bot specifically made for that: Kamisato Ayato Ascension SheetTo access all cheat sheets, use our discord bot specifically made for that: bit.ly/dain_bot Kamisato Ayato Ascension SheetTo access all cheat sheets, use our discord bot specifically made for that: bit.ly/dain_bot https://t.co/398NLsFPkL

Genshin Impact 2.6 will release in a few days and players will be able to summon Kamisato Ayato. Ayato will need tons of items from throughout Inazuma to reach his highest ascension, and players will definitely want to get a headstart on collecting them.

Ayato's ascension materials can all be farmed before his release, making it much easier for players to level him to 90.

Here's a list of items that players can prefarm:

Dew of Repudiation

Vayuda Lazurite

Handguards

Sakura Blooms

Dew of Repudiation and Vayuda Lazurite

Both of these important items can be farmed from the Hydro Hypostasis, allowing fans to kill two birds with one stone when farming for Ayato.

Kamisato Ayato will need 46 of these strange dewdrops to fully ascend, meaning fans will want to make sure they start farming early to max out their Ayato's power.

The boss will also drop the Vayuda Lazurite that Kamisato Ayato needs for levelling, though players can acquire it from several other sources, including the Oceanid.

Handguards

Players can hunt down quite a few swordsmen throughout Inazuma, and they drop precious Handguards for Ayato's ascension. Fans will need to take down tons of these samurai if they want to fully ascend their Ayato, though thanks to their numbers, it won't be hard to collect all the handguards.

Players can even head to Enkanomiya to fight a few Nobushi there, making it easier to gather all these items.

Sakura Blooms

The final item to farm for Ayato's ascension is Sakura Blooms, of which he will need plenty to max out. Ayato will need 168 Sakura Blooms to reach level 90, and players should start farming these items early, as collecting them can be a bit tough.

These petals can only be farmed on Narukami Island, and will require Electro application to become available. Since these items only spawn every few days, fans will want to prefarm as much as possible.

Genshin Impact has a ton of items to collect, and fans will want to gather these specific materials as soon as possible to ascend their Ayato.

Edited by Saman