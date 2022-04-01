Look for a way to destroy the Bedrock Keys: Genshin Impact Chasm guide

Genshin Impact's newest update has added The Chasm, a massive cavern that fans can explore for tons of rewards. This area is locked behind a new World Quest that requires solving a tricky puzzle to complete it. Luckily, destroying the Bedrock Keys is a lot easier than it seems. Fans can find a guide to destroying those keys here, following which will allow them to progress into this new area faster. These puzzles require a key trick from Liyue that many fans may not have used in quite a while. Gamers can find the solution to the first Bedrock Key in this article.

Genshin Impact 2.6: How to break the Bedrock Key

Genshin Impact 2.6 has introduced The Chasm, a huge new area for fans to unlock and explore. However, before they can gain entry to it, they'll need to complete the new World Quest: Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering. To begin this quest, fans will need to head to the Chasm and speak to Muning, who will inform them about the Bedrock Keys that have sealed off the Chasm. They will be tasked with destroying the keys, which might seem like a difficult task.

However, destroying the keys is deceptively simple. Fans will need to utilize a Geogranum, an item that can be found after destroying the strange golden brown crystal formations growing out of many of the Chasm's rocks. These crystals hold the star-shaped items that fans will need, and they can be broken through either Geo attacks, or heavy damage like Claymores and plunging strikes. Once Genshin Impact fans break one of them open, a small star-shaped crystal will begin following them around.

The cage shaped object (Image via Gamers Heroes)

Once fans have a Geogranum, they will need to bring it to one of these strange cage-shaped objects near the Bedrock Keys. The Geogranum will automatically float inside, activating the object. From there, players can strike it with a melee attack, which will send a powerful projectile flying towards the Bedrock Key. Fans will then need to locate the other cage-shaped object and repeat the same action, which will bring the key down and destroy it.

The map of Bedrock Keys (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once Genshin Impact players destroy this Bedrock Key, they'll need to complete this a few more times to fully unlock the Chasm. Now that the trick has been revealed, it should be much easier to destroy the next few keys.

Genshin Impact 2.6's newest update has added some tricky puzzles to complete, but with this solution, fans can make it much easier.

Edited by Mayank Shete