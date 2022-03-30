When will Genshin Impact maintenance end? Version 2.6 release time and countdown for Ayato banner

Genshin Impact 2.6's maintenance will end only a few hours after it begins on March 30 at 6.00 am (UTC+8). Players will then be able to look forward to new additions like Kamisato Ayato, alongside new quests, events, and more.

Gamers who have long awaited Ayato's release only have a short while longer to wait, as he will be releasing alongside the update. This maintenance is bringing one of the game's most anticipated updates. Fans can find a countdown ticking towards his and the update's release here.

Genshin Impact 2.6: Countdown to update release

Genshin Impact 2.6's latest set of banners will arrive in just a few hours, as the update is set to go live once the maintenance is complete. It has just recently begun and is expected to last for around five hours.

Luckily for users who can't wait to get back into the title, these maintenances have ended a half to a full hour earlier than expected. Still, fans should prepare for the full wait, as both the newest events and characters like Venti and Kamisato Ayato will arrive once the maintenance ends.

This countdown should end once the maintenance completes, though players will want to know that the update could take a bit longer than expected. Still, five hours is the usual downtime, and once it ends, fans can begin exploring the game's latest update.

There is a ton of stuff to look forward to once it goes live, including the newest area coming to the game, The Chasm. This massive cavern houses tons of secrets and treasures to uncover, and fans will want to begin exploring it as soon as they can.

Gamers can even expect some extra Primogems from this maintenance, as an additional 300 Primogems will be awarded thanks to some bug fixes focused on the Serenitea Pot. They will want to log in and grab these free rewards from their in-game mail.

These free rewards will help fans start wishing for Ayato early or any upcoming 5-star character like Kamisato Ayaka or the Anemo Archon Venti. When the update arrives, users have a ton of other rewards to look forward to, making it fantastic for any fan.

Genshin Impact 2.6 is just a few hours away, and players will definitely want to keep an eye on the clock as the maintenance draws to a close.

