Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu leaks: Abilities, release date, gameplay video, and other details

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks have revealed a ton about the game's newest 4-star character, Kuki Shinobu. She is a powerful Electro character who has a focus on supporting her allies, fitting her role as the second in command of the Arataki Gang.

Shinobu looks to be the game's first Electro healer, which may lead to her filling some unique roles on specific teams. Fans will want to learn more about Shinobu as she has some very flashy skills and abilities. Thanks to these leaks, they can also find her release date and more.

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks reveal details about Kuki Shinobu

Genshin Impact's latest 4-star character is Kuki Shinobu, a powerful 4-star Electro sword wielder who can dish out a surprising amount of damage while supporting her team. Shinobu is an integral member of the Arataki Gang and is recognized in Inazuma for her skill and tactics.

Fans of this unique character can get a sneak peek at her abilities here and some more leaked info about her gameplay.

Elemental Skill: Sanctifying Ring

Kuki Shinobu's Elemental Skill is known as Sanctifying Ring, and it allows her to sacrifice part of her HP to summon an electrifying ring around herself and her allies. This ring will deal Electro damage to nearby opponents and restore HP based on Shinobu's Max HP plus a flat amount.

This is a pretty unique Elemental Skill that deals decent damage while also healing the on-field character for 12 seconds. The damage that Shinobu takes from this skill is 30% of her current HP and can only take her to 20% of her max health.

Fans will want to test out this ability in their teams when Shinobu releases later this year.

Elemental Burst: Goei Narukami Kariyama Rite

Kuki Shinobu's Elemental Burst causes her to stab an evil-excoriating blade into the ground, which creates a zone of continuous Electro damage to opponents within its AOE, based on her Max HP. It lasts two seconds and deals a decent portion of Shinobu's Max HP as damage.

When Shinobu casts her burst while she is less than or equal to 50% of her Max HP, it will last three seconds, dealing even more damage. This Elemental Burst can do a decent chunk of damage to foes, and it operates similarly to Amber's burst.

Release date

Kuki Shinobu is set to release alongside the new 5-star character Yelan when Genshin Impact 2.7 arrives on May 11. This update is only two banners away, so fans will want to start saving up their Primogems in advance if they plan on wishing for Kuki Shinobu.

As a 4-star character, she may be harder to get than Yelan, so players will want to prepare plenty of wishes for her.

