The Millennial Mountains Genshin Impact quest guide: Hidden achievement and Primogem rewards

With the addition of The Chasm in Genshin Impact 2.6, players now have a ton of new world quests to complete.

The Chasm is a massive new area with tons of secrets and treasures to uncover. It is guarded by huge enemies and tricky puzzles.

Players will need to be on the lookout for anything that can help them on their journey. Luckily, there are plenty of NPCs in this new region.

An NPC named Wang will provide players with The Millennial Mountains quest, and players can find a guide to completing it here.

Genshin Impact 2.6: How to complete the Millennial Mountains quest

This new Genshin Impact quest will task players with locating several artifacts for Wang, an intrepid historian who can be found near the Chasm's Maw. He will ask players to locate Six Lost Offerings that are located around the entrance to The Chasm.

These offerings will be placed at a memorial for the fallen nearby. Luckily, players won't need to descend into its depths to find these items, as they are conveniently placed throughout the gaping maw of the pit.

Players can find a guide to locating all six of these objects below.

The Skyfeather location:

The Skyfeather is found here (Image via WowQuests)

This Skyfeather is located high above The Chasm in a bird's nest near Glaze Peak. This nest is surrounded by Qingxin flowers. There is a large pole sticking out nearby, so finding it shouldn't be a problem.

Genshin Impact players will simply need to run up and grab it.

The Sundial of Ages location:

The Sundial of Ages can be found here (Image via WowQuests)

The next item is an old Sundial that has been left on a table near Fuao Vale. This item may be hard to see, but there is a Treasure Hoarder resting nearby that will make it easier to find.

Genshin Impact players may find a tomato on the table during their first investigation. However, after looking around, they will be able to find The Sundial of Ages.

The Helm of Warding location:

The Helm of Warding (Image via WowQuests)

The Helm of Warding is located close to the Chasm's Maw in a small building.

Players will need to explore the building until they reach a seemingly dead end. They can then use either a Pyro attack or activate the nearby Pyro Slime Barrel to burn down the haystacks in the room. This will reveal a trapdoor in which the Helm of Warding resides.

The Flower of Farsight location:

Tang Wuchou guards the next item (Image via WowQuests)

The next item to find for this Genshin Impact quest is the Flower of Farsight, guarded by Tang Wuchou.

This mysterious character will try to keep players from grabbing the flower. If players try to pick it, he will intervene. As such, he needs to be defeated.

Once he is downed, players can move on to the second to final offering.

The Warrior's Spear location:

The Warrior's Spear (Image via WowQuests)

This item can be found jutting out of a rock high above Tiangong Gorge. Players won't have to deal with any crazy NPCs this time, and they can safely pull the sword from the stone.

The Cup of Commons location:

The Cup of Commons can be found here (Image via WowQuests)

To grab the Cup of Commons, players will need to head to a group of shacks near Tiangong Gorge and defeat a bunch of Treasure Hoarders.

This will begin a side quest that players will need to complete. Once they've finished it, they can collect the precious item to complete The Millennial Mountains quest.

Offer the Items before the memorial:

Once players have acquired all the items, they can head back to the memorial to present them and gain a ton of rewards. These include 40 Primogems, 3 Heroes Wits, and 350 Adventure Rank EXP.

Players will also get a special chest along with a hidden achievement called The Millelith Shall Never Be Moved.

All in all, this quest is definitely worth doing as it offers a ton of Primogems and lets players explore The Chasm in the process.

