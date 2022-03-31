All Lumenspar locations in The Chasm in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 2.6 has introduced The Chasm, a massive new area full of collectibles, secrets, and treasures. Players will need to collect a new precious material known as Lumenspar scattered throughout the region, similar to Crimson Agates.

These items are found behind puzzles, enemies, or simply floating around in the air. There are over 80 of these to find, and fans will need to gather them for both progression in the area and tons of rewards. Luckily, players can easily find their locations thanks to these helpful guides.

Genshin Impact 2.6: All Lumenspar locations

These glowing blue crystals are integral to exploring The Chasm fully, and players will need to collect at least 80 to max out their Lumenstone Adjuvant. This item is necessary to progress through The Chasm's depths, so fans will want to get to exploring as soon as possible.

Luckily, thanks to the work of the Genshin Impact community, routes to collect all the Lumenspar in the Chasm have already been published.

This first route will take players through the first 38 Lumenspar in the upper regions of the Chasm, with an optimized path to collect them all. Fans will want to keep an eye out for each Lumenspar and mark them off to guarantee they get them all.

The next Lumenspar route will take gamers through The Glowing Narrows and the Nameless Ruins, allowing them to pick up the next 76 Lumenspar easily. Many of these are trapped behind puzzles or locked behind powerful fights, so players will want to come prepared while they hunt for the precious crystals.

TakaGG @TakaGGUwU Those in red require Level 6 gadget ^_^ (3/3)ALL Chasm Guides takagg.com/chasm Those in red require Level 6 gadget ^_^ (3/3)ALL Chasm Guides takagg.com/chasm https://t.co/FBZILCrJoL

These last few Lumenspar can be found scattered throughout the map, though the ones marked in red will require the use of a level six Lumenstone Adjuvant. This can be acquired by leveling the Adjuvant using sixty Lumenstone, which will allow players to clear out obstacles blocking their path.

Once fans gather these last four Lumenspar, they can reach the max level of their Adjuvant and gain all of the rewards. There are still two more stones in The Chasm, though their use in the game is currently unknown.

Genshin Impact 2.6 has introduced a vast new area for players to explore, and they will definitely want to complete it all.

