Genshin Impact: How to unlock new playable characters in 2022

Genshin Impact has a memorable cast full of colorful characters, often leading Travelers to wonder how they can get more of them to join them. Experienced players should know all the methods, but beginners need to learn them too.

Aside from Aloy, every other character is currently obtainable in Genshin Impact, although there are different ways to get them:

Event Wishes

Events (for 4-star characters)

Starglitter Exchange

Prologue (one copy of Amber, Kaeya, and Lisa)

This beginner's guide will cover all of these methods and what new players should know regarding how they can obtain new characters in the game.

How to unlock new playable characters in Genshin Impact (2022)

One roll on an Event Wish costs 160 Primogems (Image via miHoYo)

Spending Primogems, Intertwined Fates, and Acquaint Fates on Event Wishes are by far and away the most common ways to get new characters in Genshin Impact. It's the only way to get the most 5-star characters. The following 5-star characters are always available on character banners:

Diluc

Jean

Keqing

Mona

Qiqi

All other obtainable 5-star characters will only be available on banners that feature them. For example, Genshin Impact 2.6's first phase features an Ayato banner and a Venti rerun. If the player wants Ayato, they must try to summon him on his banner (not Venti's rerun).

Note: It costs 160 Primogems per summon, or an Intertwined Fate or Acquaint Fate. Intertwined Fates are used in specific character banners, while Acquaint Fates are used in the generic Wanderlust Invocation and Beginners' Wish.

A good infographic for visualizing the Pity System in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin-Wishes.com)

New players should know that this game features a Pity System. There are two types of Pity to consider:

Soft Pity: An increased chance to pull a 5-star character.

An increased chance to pull a 5-star character. Hard Pity: A guaranteed chance to pull a 5-star character.

If a player has done 73 pulls without a 5-star character, their 74th to 89th summon will have an increased chance of getting a 5-star character. That's Soft Pity, and the likelihood increases every time a player doesn't pull a 5-star character. It will cap off at 100% on the 90th pull without a 5-star character, known as Hard Pity.

New players should know that featured 4-star characters are substantially more likely to be summoned than non-featured ones.

Events

Xiangling and Barbara's events are always available (Image via miHoYo)

Each Version Update features a new major event where Travelers can get one 4-star character for free. Usually, there will only be one specific character that a player can get if they fulfill all of the requirements (which vary from event to event).

However, there have been a few events where Travelers had several options to choose from, although those aren't common.

Starglitter Exchange

An example of some 4-star characters that a player could get from Starglitter Exchange (Image via miHoYo)

Starglitter Exchange can be found under Shop -> Paimon's Bargains -> Starglitter Exchange. It will feature a plethora of items costing Masterless Starglitter, which can be obtained when players get 4-star and 5-star characters and weapons.

It costs 34 Masterless Starglitter to get a single 4-star character from the Starglitter Exchange. Keep in mind that there will only be two characters per month and that they rotate out at the beginning of every month.

Prologue

Every player will inevitably get at least one copy of these characters (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact's Prologue will automatically give players Amber, Kaeya, and Lisa for free when they complete:

Winds of the Past (Amber)

Crash Course (Kaeya)

Sparks Amongst the Pages (Lisa)

That's currently every way Travelers can get characters in Genshin Impact as of 2022.

