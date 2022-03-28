Genshin Impact Starglitter shop characters and weapons rotation for all 12 months

Genshin Impact will launch its new 2.6 update in three days, on March 30. Paimon's Bargains shop will reset around that time.

Paimon's Bargains is a shop that offers wishing items, materials, a rotation of characters, and weapons. Every month, it will reset so that players can grab materials, characters, and weapons from the shop.

They will have to use Masterless Starglitter in exchange for materials, characters, and weapons.

Genshin Impact: Rotations details for 12 months in Paimon's Bargain shop

The current rotation on Paimon's Bargain shop (Image via HoYoverse)

Everything available in the Paimon's Bargains shop can be exchanged for Masterless Starglitter, Masterless Stardust, and Primogems. If users have enough Masterless Starglitters, they can be used in exchange for either a character or a weapon from the shop.

Two different characters are offered in Paimon's Bargains shop every month, alongside five weapons, one of each type.

The characters and weapons follow a fixed rotation. Paimon's Bargains shop provides weapons from the Royal and Blackcliff series' on alternate months.

Here is a list of the fixed rotations of characters that appear on the Paimon's Bargains shop every month:

January & July - Fischl and Xiangling

February & August - Beidou and Noelle

March & September - Ninnguang and Xingqiu

April & October - Razor and Amber

May & November - Bennett and Lisa

June & December - Barbara and Kaeya

Similarly, gamers can follow the chart below to learn about the weapon rotations in Paimon's Bargains shop every month:

January & July - Blackcliff series

February & August - Royal series

March & September - Blackcliff series

April & October - Royal series

May & November - Blackcliff series

June & December - Royal series

Genshin Impact: Permanent items in Paimon's Bargains Shop

Apart from a fixed rotation of characters and weapons in Paimon's Bargains Shop in Genshin Impact, other items are permanently also available. If players have enough Masterless Starglitters, they can choose to exchange five Masterless Starglitters for Intertwined or Acquaint fates.

There is no limit to how many fates can be exchanged using Masterless Starglitters. Apart from these, there are several character ascension and weapons ascension materials in the Paimon's Bargains shop that players can exchange for 2 Masterless Starglitters.

Some permanent items that can be exchanged for a mere two Masterless Starglittes are:

Chaos Core

Slime Concentrate

Energy Nectar

Forbidden Curse Scroll

Readers must keep in mind that there is a monthly limit to how many of these permanent items can be bought by players in Genshin Impact.

