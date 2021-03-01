Genshin Impact has brought the Blackcliff series of weapons to the Starglitter shop again. This series of weapons offer CRIT Damage with their secondary stats, but it is worth considering if they are worth spending the Starglitter points.

Genshin Impact: Are the Blackcliff weapons from Starglitter shop worth the value?

The Blackcliff weapons offer equivalent ATK stats as other 4-star weapons. However, what makes them attractive is the secondary stat.

Blackcliff weapon stats and passives in Genshin Impact

When wielding Blackcliff weapons after defeating an opponent, the ATK of the character will be increased by 12% for 30s. This effect has a maximum of three stacks, and each stack's duration is independent of the others in Genshin Impact.

Blackcliff Longsword

Stats of Blackcliff Longsword

Base ATK: 44

Maximum ATK: 565

Maximum CRIT DMG: 36.8%

Blackcliff Slasher

Stats of Blackcliff Slasher

Base ATK: 42

Maximum ATK: 510

Maximum CRIT DMG: 55.1%

Blackcliff Pole

Stats of Blackcliff Pole

Base ATK: 42

Maximum ATK: 510

Maximum CRIT DMG: 55.1%

Blackcliff Warbow

Stats of Blackcliff Warbow

Base ATK: 44

Maximum ATK: 565

Maximum CRIT DMG: 36.8%

Blackcliff Agate

Stats of Blackcliff Agate

Base ATK: 42

Maximum ATK: 510

Maximum CRIT DMG: 55.1%

The Blackcliff weapons in Genshin Impact look amazing, but their conditional passive abilities fail to draw their full potential in Abyss. The major factor being the passive will not be activated while fighting enemies with huge HP and defense in Spiral Abyss.

The stats are easy to activate in the open world and certain domains by defeating a weak opponent with its blow. Despite the conclusion, players lacking a high amount of CRIT Damage who have a decent CRIT rate can still opt for these weapons.

Players are recommended to spend money on the battle pass for 4-star weapons and use the star glitters to redeem the constellation of featured 4-star characters.

