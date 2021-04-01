Genshin Impact has brought the Royal series of weapons back to the Starglitter exchange shop for the month of April.

The Starglitter shop, also referred to as Paimon's shop, features a series of 4-star weapons every month. After featuring the Blackcliff weapons in March, the publisher has brought back the CRIT rate oriented weapons to the limited-time shop.

The Royal Greatsword is usually preferred by players who use a claymore-wielding character as their main damage dealer in the party. Apart from the Blackcliff Slasher and the craftable claymore Prototype Archaic, this is one of the easiest greatswords to own in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact April Starglitter shop: Is the Royal Greatsword worth investing

The Royal Greatsword is a 4-star claymore-type weapon that offers ATK% as secondary stats. However, what makes this claymore more popular is its passive ability. The weapon provides a stackable CRIT Rate via its passive name "Focus."

Royal Greatsword in Genshin Impact

Rarity: 4-stars

Base ATK: 44

Secondary Stats: 6% ATK bonus

Maximum ATK: 565 (level 90)

Maximum secondary stat: 27.6% ATK bonus

Passive ability: Focus

Upon damaging an opponent, "Focus" increases the CRIT rate of the character by 8%. The effect can be stacked a maximum of five times, and a CRIT Hit removes all the stacks.

Royal Greatsword is a good option for players who lack a good amount of critical rate via artifacts. With up to 40% stackable CRIT Rate, the weapon can assure a CRIT hit very frequently. However, there are better alternatives to it in the late game.

In the late game, or after AR 45, when players can grind for good 5-star artifacts for better CRIT stats, this weapon fails to prove its potential. Although the Royal Greatsword can be a great option even in the late game with multiple refinement ranks, all the F2P players can't afford the weapon's duplicates.

Royal Greatsword from Starglitter shop in Genshin Impact

Players with CRIT rate of over 60% can choose the Prototype Archaic over this for additional ATK% via the passives over stackable CRIT rate. As the 60% CRIT rate assures 1 Crit score in two to three hits, it's not recommended to rely on the 8% stackable CRIT increase any more for further benefits.

Players with a CRIT Rate below 40% would prefer this weapon and should aim to refine it as soon as possible to get the 10% / 12% / 14% / 16% CRIT stacks per hit. As F2P, The Royal Greatsword is really a good investment for open-world, and Spiral Abyss fights in Genshin Impact.

The Royal Greatsword is available for 24 Starglitters in April's Starglitter exchange.

In conclusion, the Royal Greatsword is a good investment for players with poor CRIT stats, but there are better alternatives. Players who can manage to get their critical rate past 50% to 60% do not need to choose this weapon as F2P. They should go ahead with the Prototype Archaic for their DPS build.

