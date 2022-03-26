Genshin Impact pity system simplified: Beginner’s guide to get 5-star characters

Genshin Impact's pity system might seem confusing at first glance for a beginner, but it's actually quite simple regarding when one can get a 5-star character. Gacha games usually involve luck when it comes to its summoning system, and Genshin Impact is no different. However, this game includes a way to guarantee that a player gets a 5-star character, thanks to the pity system.
There are several mechanics that this article will cover:
- Soft Pity
- Hard Pity
- 50:50
Note: This article will focus solely on the character-side of the pity system. The weapon banner has a similar mechanic, but with different numbers.
Understanding Genshin Impact's pity system to get 5-star characters
In layman's terms, the pity system essentially guarantees that a player will get a 5-star character after a specific number of pulls (90 in this case). That guarantee is thanks to something known as Hard Pity. If a player has not pulled a 5-star character by their 89th pull, they are guaranteed to get one on their 90th one.
If a player got a 5-star character beforehand, then the pity resets. There is a similar concept known as Soft Pity, which essentially means that one has an increased chance of pulling a 5-star character.
This chance keeps on getting higher for every unsuccessful pull, until it caps at 100% (which is the Hard Pity).
Beginners should know that they're not guaranteed to get the featured 5-star character just for hitting the Hard Pity; they only have a 50% chance. It's sometimes referred to online as either:
- 50:50
- 50/50
This 50:50 rule is relevant for all character banners. Travelers should also know that pity is transferred from one character banner to another. Similarly, it's always reset once a player gets a 5-star character.
Keep in mind that pity from a weapon banner does not transfer to a character banner and vice versa in Genshin Impact.
Summary
Here is a succinct summary of every term related to Genshin Impact's pity that Travelers should know:
- Soft Pity: An increased chance of pulling a 5-star character, if one hasn't summoned one by their 74th pull.
- Hard Pity: The player is guaranteed to get a 5-star character by their 90th pull.
- 50:50: Travelers have a 50% chance of their first 5-star character being the featured one on the banner.
Keep in mind that Travelers can get lucky and pull their desired 5-star character long before pity becomes a factor.
