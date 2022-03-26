Genshin Impact pity system simplified: Beginner’s guide to get 5-star characters

Genshin Impact's pity system might seem confusing at first glance for a beginner, but it's actually quite simple regarding when one can get a 5-star character. Gacha games usually involve luck when it comes to its summoning system, and Genshin Impact is no different. However, this game includes a way to guarantee that a player gets a 5-star character, thanks to the pity system.

There are several mechanics that this article will cover:

Soft Pity

Hard Pity

50:50

Note: This article will focus solely on the character-side of the pity system. The weapon banner has a similar mechanic, but with different numbers.

Understanding Genshin Impact's pity system to get 5-star characters

A great infographic for understanding the pity system in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin-Wishes.com)

In layman's terms, the pity system essentially guarantees that a player will get a 5-star character after a specific number of pulls (90 in this case). That guarantee is thanks to something known as Hard Pity. If a player has not pulled a 5-star character by their 89th pull, they are guaranteed to get one on their 90th one.

If a player got a 5-star character beforehand, then the pity resets. There is a similar concept known as Soft Pity, which essentially means that one has an increased chance of pulling a 5-star character.

This chance keeps on getting higher for every unsuccessful pull, until it caps at 100% (which is the Hard Pity).

An example of the game explaining the 50:50 odds (Image via miHoYo)

Beginners should know that they're not guaranteed to get the featured 5-star character just for hitting the Hard Pity; they only have a 50% chance. It's sometimes referred to online as either:

50:50

50/50

This 50:50 rule is relevant for all character banners. Travelers should also know that pity is transferred from one character banner to another. Similarly, it's always reset once a player gets a 5-star character.

Keep in mind that pity from a weapon banner does not transfer to a character banner and vice versa in Genshin Impact.

Summary

5-star characters are typically difficult to get in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Here is a succinct summary of every term related to Genshin Impact's pity that Travelers should know:

Soft Pity: An increased chance of pulling a 5-star character, if one hasn't summoned one by their 74th pull.

An increased chance of pulling a 5-star character, if one hasn't summoned one by their 74th pull. Hard Pity: The player is guaranteed to get a 5-star character by their 90th pull.

The player is guaranteed to get a 5-star character by their 90th pull. 50:50: Travelers have a 50% chance of their first 5-star character being the featured one on the banner.

Keep in mind that Travelers can get lucky and pull their desired 5-star character long before pity becomes a factor.

