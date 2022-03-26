×
Genshin Impact pity system simplified: Beginner’s guide to get 5-star characters

The pity system isn't explicitly mentioned in the game (Image via miHoYo)
The pity system isn't explicitly mentioned in the game (Image via miHoYo)
Genshin Impact's pity system might seem confusing at first glance for a beginner, but it's actually quite simple regarding when one can get a 5-star character. Gacha games usually involve luck when it comes to its summoning system, and Genshin Impact is no different. However, this game includes a way to guarantee that a player gets a 5-star character, thanks to the pity system.

There are several mechanics that this article will cover:

  • Soft Pity
  • Hard Pity
  • 50:50

Note: This article will focus solely on the character-side of the pity system. The weapon banner has a similar mechanic, but with different numbers.

Understanding Genshin Impact's pity system to get 5-star characters

A great infographic for understanding the pity system in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin-Wishes.com)
A great infographic for understanding the pity system in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin-Wishes.com)

In layman's terms, the pity system essentially guarantees that a player will get a 5-star character after a specific number of pulls (90 in this case). That guarantee is thanks to something known as Hard Pity. If a player has not pulled a 5-star character by their 89th pull, they are guaranteed to get one on their 90th one.

If a player got a 5-star character beforehand, then the pity resets. There is a similar concept known as Soft Pity, which essentially means that one has an increased chance of pulling a 5-star character.

This chance keeps on getting higher for every unsuccessful pull, until it caps at 100% (which is the Hard Pity).

An example of the game explaining the 50:50 odds (Image via miHoYo)
An example of the game explaining the 50:50 odds (Image via miHoYo)

Beginners should know that they're not guaranteed to get the featured 5-star character just for hitting the Hard Pity; they only have a 50% chance. It's sometimes referred to online as either:

  • 50:50
  • 50/50

This 50:50 rule is relevant for all character banners. Travelers should also know that pity is transferred from one character banner to another. Similarly, it's always reset once a player gets a 5-star character.

Keep in mind that pity from a weapon banner does not transfer to a character banner and vice versa in Genshin Impact.

Summary

5-star characters are typically difficult to get in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)
5-star characters are typically difficult to get in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Here is a succinct summary of every term related to Genshin Impact's pity that Travelers should know:

  • Soft Pity: An increased chance of pulling a 5-star character, if one hasn't summoned one by their 74th pull.
  • Hard Pity: The player is guaranteed to get a 5-star character by their 90th pull.
  • 50:50: Travelers have a 50% chance of their first 5-star character being the featured one on the banner.

Keep in mind that Travelers can get lucky and pull their desired 5-star character long before pity becomes a factor.

