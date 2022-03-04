Genshin Impact banner history calculation: How to find out Pity and Soft-Pity count (March 2022)

Not everything in Genshin Impact is about luck; Travelers can guarantee that they will get a 5-star character by understanding how Pity and Soft-Pity works. Here are some basic terms that gamers should know:

Soft-Pity: The player has an increased chance to get a 5-star character or weapon

The player has an increased chance to get a 5-star character or weapon Hard-Pity: The player is guaranteed to get a 5-star character or weapon

The player is guaranteed to get a 5-star character or weapon 50:50: There is a 50:50 chance that the player's first 5-star character will be the featured one

There is a 50:50 chance that the player's first 5-star character will be the featured one Banner History: A feature that allows one to check their past summons

A feature that allows one to check their past summons Banner: Also known as Event Wishes

Genshin Impact makes it easy for players to know how close they are to Hard or Soft-Pity, particularly thanks to the Banner History feature. Due to this, players don't need to memorize how many summons they've done thus far.

Note: Soft-Pity and Hard-Pity rates vary based on whether it's a character or weapon banner.

How to check one's banner history in Genshin Impact to determine Pity and Soft-Pity

It's easy to find (Image via miHoYo)

Here is how Travelers can check their banner history in Genshin Impact:

Boot up the game. Pause the game to bring up the Paimon Menu. Go to "Wish." On the bottom left is a "History" button. Select it.

From there, players can also check out their history and calculate their current Pity. Alternatively, they can use a website like Genshin Wishes:

If they choose to use that website, they should know that the method will vary from platform to platform. Otherwise, this article will focus on old-school calculations and how Pity rates work.

Understanding Pity

How it works for character banners (Image via Genshin-Wishes.com)

Soft-Pity will gradually increase the player's chances of pulling a 5-star, but it's only available after the player makes a specific number of pulls. Based on data from millions of wishes, it would appear as though Soft-Pity begins at the 74th pull for character banners.

The chances of pulling a 5-star character would then rise every time the player fails to pull a 5-star character from that point onward. It eventually reaches the Hard-Pity, which guarantees that the player gets a 5-star character.

For character banners and the standard banner, Hard-Pity is available at the 90th pull. Pity also applies to 4-star characters, although at a far smaller scale.

How it works for weapon banners (Image via Genshin-Wishes.com)

Weapon banners follow a similar format, except with different numbers. Soft-Pity begins at 63 before eventually escalating to 77, which is the Hard-Pity. This information is also supported by data, as seen below.

The graph supports the previous infographic (Image via Genshin-Wishes.com)

The above bar graph helps support the notion that Genshin Impact's Soft-Pity for weapon banners begins at 63. Genshin Wishes also has other graphs on their website for players curious to see more statistics (including character banners).

Note: This particular bar graph is for the Epitome Invocation in the first phase of Genshin Impact 2.5.

Banner history and 50:50 in Genshin Impact

An example of a player's banner history (Image via miHoYo)

Now that the player should understand when they'll reach a specific Pity milestone, it's worth looking back at their banner history in Genshin Impact. At the bottom, there will be an option to scroll through to the next page, with each page hosting six items.

To calculate Pity, all the player has to do is count every non-5-star item since the last 5-star item. These were the basic Pity numbers to remember:

Soft-Pity: 74 (Character Event Wish) or 63 (Weapon Event Wish)

74 (Character Event Wish) or 63 (Weapon Event Wish) Hard-Pity: 90 (Character Event Wish) or 77 (Weapon Event Wish)

So if the player counts 89 for the Character Event Wish, that would mean they're guaranteed to get a 5-star character in their next pull in a Character Event Wish.

Genshin Impact actually describes the 50:50 rule (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players can find information related to a banner's 50:50 rule under "Details" on the Wish screen. The above is only for character banners, as weapon banners have a 75:25 chance in favor of the player.

Essentially, 50:50 means that a player has a 50% chance of pulling the featured 5-star character whenever they receive one from gacha. If they don't get the featured 5-star character, they are guaranteed to get that character the next time they're due one.

Note: Pity is transferred between banners of the same type, including Soft-Pity and Hard-Pity.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Have you ever gotten two 5-star characters in a single 10-pull? Yes No 2 votes so far