Genshin Impact Weapon banner pity and Epitomized path guide: 5-star weapon drop rates explained

Gacha is a core element of Genshin Impact, with many players trying their luck by spending Primogems on character and weapon banners. Weapons play an important role in the game.

In addition to artifacts, weapons are a type of equipment that provides various stats and effects to playable characters. Genshin Impact officials regularly drop three featured gacha banners that players can wish for. The default banner is permanent and rarely changes.

However, the three event banners often rotate their featured 5-stars and 4-stars. The following article will cover everything players need to know about the weapon banner pity and epitomized path.

Genshin Impact: Weapon banner pity and 5-star weapon drop rates explained

The pity system for weapon banners in Genshin Impact is different from the character event banners. Here, players have a 0.7% chance to summon one of the 5-star weapons featured in the banner.

Unlike the Character Event and Standard banners, players have to make 80 pulls on weapon banners to reach hard pity and summon a 5-star weapon. Players can also enter the soft pity earlier in the weapon banners. Soft Pity in weapon banners starts from 65 and goes to 80.

Thus far, two 5-star weapons have always been featured in the weapon banners. Initially, Genshin Impact players have a 75% chance of getting either of the two featured weapons. However, there is still a 25% chance to lose their 50/50 chance on the 5-star summon.

Losing the 50/50 will summon a 5-star weapon from the Standard banner. Here is a list of weapons that players can obtain if they lose their pity:

Amos' Bow

Lost Prayer of the Scared Winds

Primordial Jade Winged Spear

Wolf's Gravestone

Aquila Favonia

Skyward Harp

Skyward Atlas

Skyward Pride

Skyward Blade

Skyward Spine

On the brighter side, if you lose 50/50, the next 5-star weapon is guaranteed to be one of the featured weapons. Keep in mind that both of the featured weapons have equal chances to drop on your 5-star summons.

Guide to Epitomized Path and its advantages

The weapon banner poses a huge problem for the players. The banners currently feature two 5-star weapons. Hence, players have no guarantee that they will receive their desired weapon from the 5-star ssummons. In the version 2.0 update, the developers came up with a mechanic called Epitomized Path to solve this.

Chart a course for one promotional weapon through Epitomized Path (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can use the new feature to select one of the most prominent weapons from the banner. This feature doesn't change the banner pity or drop rates, but allows one a chance to work towards summoning their desired 5-star.

Once players have charted a course to obtain their desired weapons, they can continue to summon the weapon banners. Every time one summons a 5-star weapon that is not selected on the Epitomized Path, they will obtain a Fate Point. A maximum of two Fate Points can be collected this way.

Once players have accumulated the maximum amount of Fate Points, their next 5-star summon is guaranteed to be the one they choose in the Epitomized Path. In other words, Genshin Impact fans will need around 240 pulls (Intertwined Fates) to get their guaranteed favorite 5-star weapon.

