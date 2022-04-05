Genshin Impact 2.7 release date, time and every major leak

Genshin Impact version 2.7 will arrive with two new characters named Yelan and Kuki Shinobu. While the former is a five-star Hydro Bow user, the latter is a four-star Electro Sword unit.

Hydro characters are finally gaining prominence, and Yelan is also expected to be an explosive Hydro DPS. On the flip side, Kuki Shinobu has an interesting background story and a unique playstyle of an Electro sub-DPS and healer.

From its release date to content, here's everything players need to know about the 2.7 update.

Genshin Impact version 2.7 release date speculated

As of now, it is public knowledge that Genshin Impact has a fixed banner and update cycle. Banners last for 21 days, and updates remain live for 42 days. Hence, the release date of upcoming banners and updates can be easily speculated.

Genshin Impact version 2.6 was released on March 30, 2022. If there are no unexpected delays, then the 2.7 patch should go live on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Readers must note that this will also be the release date for Yelan. Credible leakers like Lumie have claimed that Yelan's banner is scheduled for the first half of the 2.7 patch, and Kuki Shinobu will be featured in a banner during the second phase.

Yelan (5*) should be first phase of 2.7 followed by Kuki Shinobu (4*) in the second phase.

What to expect from Genshin Impact 2.7 update?

The ongoing 2.7 beta testing has revealed everything planned for the approaching update for HoYoverse's action RPG.

As usual, there will be new characters that have been mentioned above. Moreover, two new weapons will be added, including Yelan's signature Aqua Simulacra bow and a free four-star bow named Fading Twilight.

Fading Twilight

Substat - Energy Recharge

Substat - Energy Recharge

This weapon will come with 1 of 3 buffs. Each of the 3 buffs will increase the DMG dealt by the character by [6%/10%/14%] / [7.5%/12.5%/17.5%] / [9%/15%/21%] / [10.5%/17.5%/24.5%] / [12%/20%/28%] respectively.





The events for the upcoming update undoubtedly seem interesting. A Serenitea pot event will incentivize players to make their own robots, while another event featuring Arataki Itto will be based on creating music.

Two events from the past, Labyrinth Warriors and Shadow of the Ancients will return in the 2.7 patch. Naturally, there will be some new characters and new mechanics to mix things up.

Last but not least, Bosacius will be featured in the next update. The mysterious Yaksha could appear in a quest, or he might be introduced as a terrifying weekly boss.

Spoilers



Bosacius crumbs after finishing the 6 artifacts Chasm World Quest

All in all, the 2.7 update seems to be loaded with a ton of exciting content. The 2.6 update has been a massive hit among fans as well, thanks to Ayato, The Chasm, and the return of Dainsleif.

