15 ways to get Primogems in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players have a love-hate relationship with Primogems. They love the fact that they can unlock new characters and weapons with this premium currency, but equally hate the gruesome grind required to collect it.

With every update, the developers introduce several new features, quests, events, and regions that help travelers, especially F2P players, when acquiring Primogems. On the flip side, whales can always buy Genesis Crystals from the shop and avoid the grind.

On that note, here are all the prominent ways to get Primogems in Genshin Impact.

How to get Primogems in Genshin Impact

There are two types of Primogems sources in HoYoverse's action RPG. Some are renewable while others can be used just once.

Renewable sources of Primogems in Genshin Impact

Daily Commissions - players can earn 60 Primogems every day by completing commissions and collecting the reward from Katheryne

- players can earn 60 Primogems every day by completing commissions and collecting the reward from Katheryne Spiral Abyss floors 9-12 reset on the 1st and 16th of every month. Clearing all the floors with a total of 36 stars can help travelers in getting 600 Primogems

reset on the 1st and 16th of every month. Clearing all the floors with a total of 36 stars can help travelers in getting 600 Primogems The Battle Pass costs $10 and grants 680 Primogems when players reach Lv. 50

costs $10 and grants 680 Primogems when players reach Lv. 50 Blessing of the Welkin Moon monthly subscription costs $10 and grants 2,700 Primogems over the course of 30 days (90 Primogems each). It also awards 300 Genesis Crystals that can be converted to Primogems

monthly subscription costs $10 and grants 2,700 Primogems over the course of 30 days (90 Primogems each). It also awards 300 Genesis Crystals that can be converted to Primogems Events - New events arrive in every Genshin Impact update. Most events grant 420 Primogems while major events can reward over 1000 Primogems

- New events arrive in every Genshin Impact update. Most events grant 420 Primogems while major events can reward over 1000 Primogems By checking into HoYoLAB Community daily, travelers can get 60 Primogems every month

To make the most out of these renewable sources, players are recommended to make a routine. By devoting an hour daily, they'll be able to complete the Daily Commissions, use Resin, and finish the newly released event challenges.

However, clearing the Spiral Abyss largely depends on the capabilities of the characters and weapons.

Non-renewable sources of Primogems

When players visit the HoYoLAB Community Daily Check-in website for the first time, they get 100 Primogems

for the first time, they get 100 Primogems Clearing Floors 1-8 of the Spiral Abyss grants 2400 Primogems. To do so, players must get 3 stars on every floor

grants 2400 Primogems. To do so, players must get 3 stars on every floor Archon quests , Story Quests , World Quests , and Hangout events give Primogems based on their difficulty and length

, , , and give Primogems based on their difficulty and length Adventurer Handbook gives a total of 900 Primogems if players complete every page

gives a total of 900 Primogems if players complete every page Exploring the open-world by opening chests, leveling up Statues of the Seven, and unlocking tutorials

by opening chests, leveling up Statues of the Seven, and unlocking tutorials Redeem codes from livestreams and other events

from livestreams and other events Completing achievements

Serenitea Pot (through the Trust Rank and gift sets from companions)

(through the Trust Rank and gift sets from companions) Adventure Rank rewards

The aforementioned non-renewable sources should be prioritized by new Genshin Impact players. Before reaching the end-game, they should make sure that they've explored all the regions fully and their Adventurer Handbook has no challenges left.

Also, every Special Program gives 300 Primogems via redeem codes, and players must try to avail such free rewards quickly.

As of now, patch 2.6 is live, featuring an Archon Quest, Story Quest for Kamisato Ayato, new events, and The Chasm. The latest content can assist players in getting over 2000+ Primogems before the release of patch 2.7.

