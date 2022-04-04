Genshin Impact redeem codes for April 2022: Get free Primogems in version 2.6

Genshin Impact 2.6 has just been released, and players will need as many Primogems as they can get if they want to summon powerful 5-stars like Kamisato Ayato.

Luckily, there are some new Primogem redemption codes that players can use for easy wishes. These codes expire quickly, so players will want to use them as soon as they can.

Fortunately, there is still quite a bit of time to use these codes since they were just released.

Genshin Impact 2.6: Working redeem codes for April 2022

Among the redemption codes that players can use to get some quick Primogems in Genshin Impact 2.6, two can be input normally, while one will take a few extra steps.

Players who have been summoning characters like Kamisato Ayato and Venti will definitely appreciate the free extra Primogems since they can help them get the characters even faster.

Here are two of the codes that are currently active:

MS7C3SV8DMZH: Provides 5 Adventurer's Experience and 60 Primogems

GENSHINGIFT: Provides 50 Primogems and 3 Heroes Wits

These codes can be input as usual, either through the game's settings menu or through the web browser's official code redemption page.

Players can find a guide to inputting the codes through the game's settings below.

Alienware redemption code

Genshin Impact players also have the opportunity to grab 50 free Primogems thanks to a code being offered by Alienware. However, they'll need to be quick if they want to pick this one up.

This code is available through Alienware Arena, a service that provides gamers with free loot and other rewards for signing up. This is totally free, and players will need to create an account if they want to claim this code.

To grab this code, players can follow these steps:

Create an account on Alienware Arena.

Head to the rewards page or follow the link in the tweet above.

Click on Get Key.

Input the generated key into their redemption method of choice.

Collect the in-game rewards.

It only takes a few seconds to sign up, and players can even use other social media sites like Twitter or Discord in place of an actual account. This is one of the easiest ways to get Primogems, and players should be quick to grab the keys before they run out.

