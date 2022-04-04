Genshin Impact leak reveals part of Sumeru region architecture with gameplay

As per Genshin Impact leaks, Sumeru is another territory that players will get to explore in future patch updates. However, no known roadmap is available to players that specifies when Sumeru will be released.

New 2.7 video leaks seem to demonstrate a gameplay clip of some of the early Sumeru architectures designed in the form of placeholders. The model has been placed beside Mondstadt for a size comparison, and players can take a first look at some of the infrastructure that could be added to the actual Sumeru.

Here's everything shown in the gameplay clip that leaks Sumeru's architecture in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.7: Sumeru models leaked in a gameplay clip

The tweet was posted by Lumie, who is a reliable source in the community for leaks. The tweet contained video footage of a player, presumably a beta-tester, walking around a partial model of Sumeru, which was placed beside Mondstadt.

The leakers explained in a tweet that the model was only placed beside Mondstadt to compare the sizes between the two. The tweet further explained that the footage was recorded in Genshin Impact version 2.2, but the assets were later deleted from the game files.

The gameplay clip reveals a player walking around in a presumed 'Sumeru' barebones model. The building model seems to be highly unfinished, and there is a high chance these assets are being used as placeholders for more complex models later. This implies that the actual models could be very similar in size, though the rest of the details may vary.

Players can witness unfinished models taking a lot of inspiration from treehouses, and most of the building structures have branches or trunks as the foundations. The platforms and stairs also revolve around the huge tree and are using parts of the tree as a foundation to support the infrastructure.

Everything known about Sumeru so far

Cyno, an upcoming Sumeru character (Image via Genshin Impact)

Sumeru is one of the seven regions in Tevyat and will be the next destination for players. The introduction of the region in future patch updates will bring further context to the Archon Quests lore. Best known for its academy and as a center of learning, Sumeru is governed by Dendro Archon, who is also worshipped as the God of Wisdom.

Sumeru’s terrain features both deserts and forests, which can also be seen in the leaked footage by Lumie. According to the Tevyat Chapter Storyline Preview, which was published by Genshin Impact's official YouTube channel, Sumeru was mentioned as a place that is abundant in rainforests and deserts.

The storyline preview also introduced a Sumeru-based character named "Cyno," who appeared in Genshin Impact's official manga. In the manga, Cyno mentions himself as a scholar from Sumeru who Lisa contacted to help Collei, a failed Fatui test subject.

Players must have already met many players on their adventures who are alumni of Sumeru Academia or residents of Sumeru. Surprisingly, Lisa, who has been shown to be a lazy librarian by Mondstadt, is actually an honor student who has studied magic at Sumeru Academia.

The entire region of Sumeru will be inspired by medieval Middle Eastern and South Asian cultures.

