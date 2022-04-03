Best team comps and tips to clear Genshin Impact 2.6 Spiral Abyss with 36 stars

With the latest 2.6 updates on Genshin Impact, Spiral Abyss Floor 11 and 12 have seen some changes in enemy lineups and leyline disorders. The current Spiral Abyss has put more emphasis on crowd control, countering auras, and positioning rather than DPS-check.

If players are having trouble clearing the Floors or are short on time, this implies their characters need better artifacts or are under-invested. Players must take full advantage of leyline disorders and Spiral Abyss enemy line-up knowledge which is readily available in Genshin Impact.

This article will cover tips that one can use to create their own teams to clear the Spiral Abyss. A list of the best team comps will also be discussed below.

Genshin Impact: Best tips to clear the current 2.6 Spiral Abyss with 9 stars

Floor 12 Chamber 1

12-1-1 Enemy lineup (Image via HoYoverse)

Having a Hydro unit in both halves is very useful, not only for taser and freeze teams for the first and second half respectively, but because the first halves have either Pyro aura or Pyro shielded enemies depending on the chamber.

In the first half of the first chamber, an AoE damage team is really helpful here. Shielders are also great because the enemies can stagger you quite a lot in all of the first halves. It is a matter of positioning them all together as much as possible and dealing AoE damage with the first wave if you have Sucrose, Kazuha, or Venti.

Taser teams are recommended here because aside from their AoE damage, players can also trigger overload and vaporized damage due to the constant Pyro application of the aura structure.

12-1-2 Enemy Lineup (Image via HoYoverse)

The second half has two Ruin Guards that will be summoned at the same time but in the opposite direction. The general strategy here is to group them together and use Freeze teams, but players can also use other teams to clear the second half.

Floor 12 Chamber 2

12-2 Enemy Lineup (Image via Genshin Impact)

In this next chamber, it is once again a matter of grouping them together, which is easy since the whopper flowers naturally teleport near the characters. Players can move the opposite side and line them using Anemo crowd control.

In the second half, quick-swap teams are good where players can abuse the i-frames and avoid the AbyssHeralds attacks. They are advised to start with Electro Abyss Lector first because the energy drain mechanic is quite annoying and can affect players’ clear times.

Genshin Impact players with Kazuha or Venti can ignore the strategy mentioned above and can swirl the entire aura together. This will have the Abyss Herald destroying each other's shields with their own auras and will also take a lot less time to clear.

Floor 12 Chamber 3

12-3 Enemy Lineup (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the last chamber of Floor 12, the general strategy is to group the Pyro Lectors together while players deal damage or bring them into their shield state together.

It is very important to have a good Hydro character in the first half to break the shields faster. Childe will be the fastest Hydro unit to break the shields followed by Kokomi, Xingqiu, Mona, Ayato with his Elemental Burst up, and Barbara.

The second half is quite annoying because of how much the Hydro Heralds move, but running a Freeze team here will help players a lot. Those not confident about their dodging skills should definitely run a healer in this team.

Best Genshin Impacts teams to use in 2.6 Spiral Abyss

Spiral Abyss team selection menu (Image via Genshin Impact)

Here are some of the best team compositions players can use in the current Spiral Abyss:

Taser Teams

Kokomi - Sucrose - Fischl - Beidou

Childe - Beidou - Fischl - Bennett

Ayato - Beidou - Fischl - Kazuha

Freeze Teams

Ayaka - Kazuha - Diona - Xingqiu

Ganyu - Mona - Venti - Diona

Ayato - Ganyu - Kazuha - Bennett

The current 2.6 Spiral Abyss clearly favors Anemo and Hydro characters in Genshin Impact. Players who do not have well-built Anemo or Hydro characters can still clear the Floor 12 of Spiral Abyss but they may not be able to take 100% advantage of the Abyssal Blessing of the Moon or the Leyline Disorders in Genshin Impact.

