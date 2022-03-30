Genshin Impact 2.6 patch notes: New artifacts, banners, enemy nerfs, Chasm region, and more

March 30, 2022, is a big day for Travelers, as Genshin Impact 2.6 is finally coming out. Fortunately for them, miHoYo has released the patch notes, which this article will summarize while posting some relevant Tweets for more clarification. While the patch notes don't cover all the new content in the update, it goes over the most critical parts.
Keep in mind that the game will be unplayable until maintenance finishes. Genshin Impact 2.6 maintenance begins at 6.00 AM (UTC+8) on March 30, 2022, and is expected to end at 11.00 AM (UTC+8).
Genshin Impact 2.6 patch notes and list of all features in new update
Here are the patch notes for Genshin Impact 2.6 update that players can check out:
Travelers can already pre-install the update. Maintenance Compensation will be 300 Primogems at a minimum, with players getting 60 per extra hour, should maintenance last longer than expected.
New Area
The Chasm will finally be visited in Genshin Impact 2.6. To enter it, Travelers must:
- Be Adventure Rank 28 or higher
- Complete A New Star Approaches
- Complete the new World Quest, Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering
New Character
Kamisato Ayato will be summonable in Genshin Impact 2.6 at the start. He is a 5-star Hydro Sword user with a focus on Normal Attacks, and his banner is available when the update goes live (alongside a Venti rerun).
The 4-star characters are:
- Sucrose
- Xiangling
- Yun Jin
The character banners' duration is from 11.00 AM (UTC+8) on March 30, 2022, to 5.59 PM on April 19, 2022.
New Domain
There will be a new Domain in The Chasm known as The Lost Valley. It will feature the two new artifact sets in both 4-star and 5-star rarities:
- Vermillion Hereafter
- Echoes of an Offering
The exact enemy lineup wasn't specified in the patch notes.
New Equipment
Here are three major new equipment highlighted in the patch notes:
- Haran Geppaku Futsu
- Vermillion Hereafter
- Echoes of an Offering
The first one is a 5-star Sword that will be available on the Epitome Invocation once Genshin Impact 2.6 goes live. The weapon banner features:
- Haran Geppaku Futsu
- Elegy for the End
- Rust
- The Flute
- The Widsith
- Dragon's Bane
- Sacrificial Greatsword
Vermillion Hereafter provides a sizable ATK boost for characters who can get hurt while their Elemental Burst is active. By comparison, Echoes of an Offering has a chance to make the user's Normal Attacks stronger than usual.
New Events
The premier event of Genshin Impact 2.6 is Hues of the Violet Garden. In it, Travelers will be able to get a free copy of Xingqiu by completing four game modes:
- The Moon and Stars Inscribe
- Theater Mechanicus
- Clash of Lone Blades
- The Floral Courtyard
The start times for each act are:
- Act 1: 10:00 on April 7, 2022
- Act 2: 4:00 on April 9, 2022
- Act 3: 4:00 on April 11, 2022
- Act 4: 4:00 on April 13, 2022
Travelers must have an Adventure Rank of 30 or higher to participate. They must also complete:
- Ritou Escape Plan
- Kamisato Ayato's Story Quest
- Raiden Shogun's second Story Quest
- Kokomi's Story Quest
New Main Story
A plethora of new World Quests will be introduced in Genshin Impact 2.6. The official patch notes list over a dozen quests (some of which are quest series) plus "more." Aside from that, there is a new Archon Quest and a new Story Quest:
- Requiem of the Echoing Depths (new Archon Quest)
- Cypressus Custos Chapter: Act I - The Firmiana Leaf Falls (Ayato's Story Quest)
List of all Chasm World Quests
The following is a list of every quest mentioned in the Genshin Impact 2.6 patch notes:
- The Chasm Delvers
- Stolen by the Rightful Owner
- Undetected Infiltration
- A Cliff-Side Hero's Past
- The Millennial Mountains
- Says He Who Seeks Stone
- Dimming Mushroom's Call for Help
- A Company Vanishing Into the Deep
- Valor's Afterglow
- Lost in a Foreign Land
- Mycological Investigation in The Chasm
- Hydrological Investigation in The Chasm
- Paleontological Investigation in The Chasm
- The Chasm's Bounty
- The Missing Miner
New Enemies
Genshin Impact 2.6 will feature three new enemies:
- Ruin Serpent
- Black Serpent Knight: Windcutter
- Floating Hydro Fungus
Ruin Serpent is a new boss found within The Chasm, with the other two being standard mob enemies. These enemies will drop some new Ascension Materials, although currently, no character uses them.
Other Additions
Genshin Impact 2.6 will feature several new items in the following categories:
- Recipes
- Achievements
- Namecards
- Furnishings
Collecting Radiant Spincrystals in Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma will give players new Realm Music through Euphonium Unbound. Travelers can also get some Radiant Spincrystals through the Teapot Traveling Salesman (although players will have to complete some World Quests in Inazuma).
Other minor additions include:
- A shop in Ritou will have Sango Pearls, Unagi Meat, and Lucky Dog artifacts after the player complete the Raiden Shogun's second Story Quest.
- Lucklight Fly and Bluethunder Weasel are new animals that the player can capture.
- Starshroom is a new harvestable resource.
- Abyss Heralds and Abyss Lectors drop Gloomy Statuette, Dark Statuette, and Deathly Statuette.
The Spiral Abyss will also be updated in Genshin Impact 2.6.
Adjustments & Optimizations
Here is a list of several essential adjustments and optimizations made in Genshin Impact 2.6:
- Nerfed Geovishap Hatchling's DMG for their tail sweep attack and their appearance has also been adjusted in the Archive
- Optimized UI and text for Hangout Events
- Tutorials will be permanently displayed for players below Adventure Rank 30
- Weapon Enhancement Materials and Artifact Enhancement Materials have internal sorting affected by their quality
- Optimized English, Japanese, and Korean voice lines for some characters and quests
- There are now Alternate Outfit voice lines for Amber, Jean, Rosaria, and Mona.
- Amber, Jean, Rosaria, and Mona now use their Alternate Outfits for cutscenes.
- Gladiator's Finale and Wanderer's Troupe will be removed from Domain Reliquary: Tier I and Tier II on April 1. Vermillion Hereafter and Echoes of an Offering will replace those artifact sets.
These are some of the most essential parts of the recent patch notes.
