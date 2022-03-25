Genshin Impact 2.6 Spiral Abyss buffs and enemies leaked

With Genshin Impact 2.6 coming around the corner, it's worth covering the forthcoming Spiral Abyss buffs and enemies that will arrive shortly afterward. These leaks specifically cover Floors 11 and 12 of the upcoming Spiral Abyss changes, leaving the previous floors unchanged.

Each version of the Spiral Abyss usually lasts for approximately 45 days. The current variation started on March 1, 2022, so the next update for it should arrive on April 16, 2022. That is near the middle of Genshin Impact 2.6, and Travelers should prepare for it if they wish to get as many Primogems as possible.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Spiral Abyss buffs and enemies

The enemy lineups for Floor 11 are essentially:

Chamber 1: A horde of Hilichurls in the first half, with several Treasure Hoarders in the second half

Chamber 2: Fatui Skirmishers, Abyss Mages, and Electro Slimes in both halves

Chamber 3: Fatui Pyro Agents and Electro Riftwolves in the first half, with a Mirror Maiden, Fatui Electro Cicin Mages, and Geo Riftwolves in the second half

Interestingly, the blessing here is a 75% Anemo DMG bonus to all allies. Coincidentally, Venti's rerun will be active while this Spiral Abyss is active in Genshin Impact 2.6.

This tweet (and the following one) contains all of the specific numbers regarding the enemy lineups and their HP.

Floor 12 of Genshin Impact 2.6's Spiral Abyss has no active buff. Otherwise, the enemy lineups for Floor 12 are essentially:

Chamber 1: Several Kairagi, Nobushi, and Treasure Hoarders in the first half, with two Ruin Guards in the second half

Chamber 2: Pyro and Cryo Whopperflowers in the first half, with anAbyss Lector: Fathomless Flames, an Abyss Lector: Violet Lightning, and an Abyss Herald: Wicked Torrents in the second half

Chamber 3: Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames in the first half, with Abyss Herald: Wicked Torrents

The overall lineups are noticeably easier than what some Travelers might be used to, making it easy for them to get their Primogems. It is worth mentioning that leaked enemy lineups are subject to change.

The upcoming Blessings of the Abyssal Moon are quite lengthy, but all three phases have been leaked already. Each phase revolves around Normal Attacks, although with varying effects. They always begin on the 1st and 16th of every month, making their estimated start dates:

April 16, 2022

May 1, 2022

May 16, 2022

Ayato will make his debut at the start of Genshin Impact 2.6, with his release date overlapping with the first Blessing. Any player lucky to get him can make great use of the next two Blessings, given that they also favor characters who rely on Normal Attacks.

This version of the Spiral Abyss is expected to end on June 1, 2022.

