Genshin Impact 2.6 Spiral Abyss enemies and blessing leaked

Travelers now have new Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks that detail more information about that version's Spiral Abyss's enemies and blessings.

It's worth mentioning that everything is subject to change. Enemy lineups are especially prone to be altered in the transition from the beta to the final version. That said, some parts of these lineup leaks remain consistent, making it reliable for a general overview.

Also, Genshin Impact 2.6's Spiral Abyss's blessing has been leaked. Blessings often correlate with new banners and reruns, although it doesn't necessarily confirm that.

With that out of the way, here are the various Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks related to the Spiral Abyss.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Spiral Abyss enemies and blessing

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.6 Beta] Spiral Abyss Infographics



Anything with "?" is because the number of those enemies is unknown.



The enemies are the same as my previous post however amounts, HP values and Notes have been added here



Check replies for F12 and the Blessings [2.6 Beta] Spiral Abyss InfographicsAnything with "?" is because the number of those enemies is unknown.The enemies are the same as my previous post however amounts, HP values and Notes have been added hereCheck replies for F12 and the Blessings https://t.co/Qu6jdRMfBr

All of the enemy lineups for Genshin Impact 2.6's Spiral Abyss have been leaked. Not only that, but it includes how many quantities of these enemies and how much HP they have. There are a few instances of ?x, which means that the number of these enemies is currently unknown.

Floor 11 only has one instance of ?x, but there are several enemies in Floor 12 where the player will see ?x. One major part of this leak is the reconfirmation of Floor 11's blessing, which does the following:

"All characters in the party gain 75% Anemo DMG Bonus."

Floor 11's blessing has correlated with a new character or rerun in the past; coincidentally, there are rumors of a Venti and Kazuha rerun in this update. Aside from some fans' speculation, the only other noteworthy thing in this Tweet are some of the specific debuffs and effects.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Floor 12



Note: 12-1-1 has 16 enemies in total Floor 12Note: 12-1-1 has 16 enemies in total https://t.co/l2xUiKJNCc

Travelers should know that the first chamber of Floor 12's enemy lineup will include 16 enemies in total. They might only see ?x at the moment, but everything will supposedly add up to 16. Aside from that, the remaining chambers and halves have known quantities.

Floor 12's blessing is:

"For this floor only, the ley line flow will be normal."

There are no other gimmicks of note for this floor. Some Travelers might find this iteration of the Spiral Abyss to be easy, but they should know that everything is subject to change. The only other relevant Genshin Impact 2.6 leak related to it is the Blessing of the Abyssal Moon.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Blessings (repost to fix the title) Blessings (repost to fix the title) https://t.co/0aNBu8wJi9

This tweet contains all of the information regarding the Blessing of the Abyssal Moon. All three phases include some effect that happens when a player hits an enemy with their Normal Attacks. As with the previous leaks, this information can be subject to change in the final version.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think it looks too easy? Yes No 0 votes so far