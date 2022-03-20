Ayato, Venti, and Ayaka release dates as per Genshin Impact 2.6 banner schedule

Ayato and Venti's upcoming banner's release dates in Genshin Impact 2.6 are on March 30, 2022, while Ayaka's is on either April 19 or 20, 2022. The first phase doesn't have a defined end date yet, hence the approximation for Ayaka's Event Wish.

Genshin Impact 2.6 will also launch on March 30, 2022. Along with it will be the introduction of The Chasm, which is a brand new location that Travelers have been looking forward to for well over a year now.

Exploring that new region will give players some extra Primogems in case they want to get any of these characters.

Genshin Impact 2.6 banner schedule: Ayato, Venti, and Ayaka

The two phases are as follows:

Phase 1: Ayato and Venti

All three Event Wishes were confirmed in the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream, although not too much was specified in it. All Travelers currently know about it are the expected release dates and the 5-star characters they can summon.

Ayato and Venti's banners in Genshin Impact 2.6

Both Ayato and Venti are confirmed to be in the first phase of the upcoming version update. That means their release date is when the next update goes live. This game has consistently aimed for its version updates going live around 11:00 AM (UTC+8), and fans already know it's scheduled for March 30, 2022.

As a result, the above countdown should give players an accurate idea of when both characters will have their banners. The Three Realms Gateway Offering event in Version 2.5 ends a minute before maintenance, further giving this countdown some credibility.

It's worth mentioning that the 4-star characters are currently unknown.

Unsurprisingly, both Ayato and Venti's signature weapons are expected to appear on their weapon banner. Elegy for the End is an old 5-star Bow that focuses on Energy Recharge, Elemental Mastery, and ATK. Venti can easily trigger its effect (using an Elemental Skill or Burst on a foe), making it a terrific option for him in conjunction with its stat buffs.

Haran Geppaku Futsu is a new 5-star Sword that focuses on CRIT Rate and All Elemental DMG. One reason why it synergizes nicely with Ayato is that its effect increases the user's Normal Attack DMG after the user uses their Elemental Skill (provided their allies already used their Elemental Skill).

This Epitome Invocation has the same release date (March 30, 2022) and time (11:00 AM (UTC+8) as Ayato and Venti's banners.

Ayaka's banner in Genshin Impact 2.6

The first phase doesn't have a specified end date yet, meaning that the Ayaka rerun start time hasn't been confirmed yet. Most Event Wishes last for 21 days, but there have been a few that only lasted for 20 days. Due to this, Ayaka's rerun has two possible release dates in Genshin Impact 2.6:

April 19, 2022

April 20, 2022

The latter release date is more likely, but there hasn't been any confirmation on her rerun's start date yet. It's worth noting that no 4-star character has been confirmed for Ayaka's rerun.

The Epitome Invocation is currently unconfirmed, but her last run featured a Mistsplitter Reforged, making it likely to return in the Genshin Impact 2.6 rerun.

