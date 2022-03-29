Genshin Impact 2.6 maintenance time and duration (EST, UTC, IST, and more)

Genshin Impact version 2.6 is right around the corner. Players have been waiting for Kamisato Ayato and The Chasm for months, owing to which the hype for the next major update is skyscraping.

As usual, the 2.6 update will be released after the server maintenance. According to the latest post by the developers, the servers will be down for around five hours. Players are advised to plan their in-game routines related to Resin, Domains, events, and bosses accordingly.

To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.



Dear Travelers,To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.

Here's when the server maintenance for Genshin Impact 2.6 will begin for different regions of the world.

Genshin Impact 2.6 server maintenance date and time for different time zones

HoYoverse recently announced that the update maintenance would begin on March 30 at 6:00 AM (UTC+8). It is estimated to take around five hours, which implies that the update will be available for installation on March 30 at 11:00 AM (UTC+8).

For other prominent Genshin Impact server regions, the time conversions are:

Indian Standard Time - March 30, 2022, at 3:30 AM

- March 30, 2022, at 3:30 AM Eastern Time - March 29, 2022, at 6:00 PM

- March 29, 2022, at 6:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (UTC)- March 29, 2022, at 10:00 PM

(UTC)- March 29, 2022, at 10:00 PM Pacific Time - March 29, 2022, at 3:00 PM

- March 29, 2022, at 3:00 PM Australian Eastern Time - March 30, 2022, at 9:00 AM

- March 30, 2022, at 9:00 AM Singapore- March 30, 2022, at 6:00 AM

It is important to reiterate that the maintenance will last for five hours, which means that the release date and time for the update will be:

Indian Standard Time - March 30, 2022, at 8:30 AM

- March 30, 2022, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time - March 29, 2022, at 11:00 PM

- March 29, 2022, at 11:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (UTC)- March 29, 2022, at 3:00 AM

(UTC)- March 29, 2022, at 3:00 AM Pacific Time - March 29, 2022, at 8:00 PM

- March 29, 2022, at 8:00 PM Australian Eastern Time - March 30, 2022, at 2:00 PM

- March 30, 2022, at 2:00 PM Singapore- March 30, 2022, at 11:00 AM

The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.



Dear Travelers,The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.

What to expect from the 2.6 update in Genshin Impact?

The 2.6 Special Program revealed that the first half of the 2.6 update would bring in Ayato and Venti banners, The Chasm, new World Quests, and a new Archon quest featuring Dainsleif. Moreover, players will be able to take part in new events.

The two new events include Hues of the Violent Garden and Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens.

Hues of the Violent Garden is based on the Irodori festival in Inazuma. It will have four gameplay modes, and by completing all the quests/minigames, players will be able to get a copy of Xingqiu for free.

Hues of the Violet Court: Irodori Festival with story quests and 4 minigames:

- Take critter/plant photos for two NPCs to inspire their poetry

- Tower defense with limited tower varieties & quotas, plus Wondrous Sticks

- Swordfight minigame that requires parry

- Take critter/plant photos for two NPCs to inspire their poetry
- Tower defense with limited tower varieties & quotas, plus Wondrous Sticks
- Swordfight minigame that requires parry
- 4 ikebana chores

Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens is an event that doesn't include combat. Players must simply help an illustrator from Inazuma by clicking pictures.

"Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens" is an event that requires you to take 14 selfies at various locations. You need to aim the camera at a certain direction and capture the moment of your attack/skill/burst/idle.



Each selfie rewards 30 primogems, 20000 Mora, and 2 Hero's Wit.

It is evident that a ton of new content will arrive in Genshin Impact with the 2.6 update. Moreover, the latest drip marketing images by HoYoverse have confirmed that patch 2.7 will introduce two new characters named Yelan and Kuki Shinobu.

