How to download Genshin Impact 2.6 update on PC and mobile: Pre-installation guide

The developers of Genshin Impact, miHoYo, have announced that a pre-installation feature is now available to all players. This function allows Travelers to download some of the new resources ahead of time. This will speed up the progress at login after the 2.6 update.

Players can start their pre-installation today, March 28. The feature will be available until the 2.6 update arrives on March 30.

Version 2.6 will bring a lot of new additions to the game, including a new map called The Chasm. Thus, players should expect a big file size to download and prepare their storage beforehand.

Guide to pre-install Genshin Impact version 2.6 update

The pre-installation function for Genshin Impact version 2.6 was announced by the game's developers a few hours ago. This feature will be available starting on March 28 at 11:00 AM (UTC+8). Meanwhile, the release of version 2.6 is on March 30.

How to pre-install Genshin Impact 2.6 on mobile devices

There are two methods that can be used to pre-install the 2.6 update for mobile devices (iOS & Android). However, it should be noted that players will be unable to play the game once the pre-installation process starts.

Pre-Install Resource Package from Setting (Image via HoYoverse)

Method 1:

Launch the game and open the Paimon Menu. Click on Settings at the bottom-left corner. Go to the Other tab at the left panel. Select the Pre-Install Resource Package and click Confirm to start the process.

Pre-Install Resource Package from Login (Image via HoYoverse)

Method 2:

Launch Genshin Impact until the login screen appears. Click on the cloud icon 'Pre-Install Resource Package' at the bottom-left corner.

Once the version 2.6 update is available in the App Store or Google Play, users should go to their respective device store and tap 'Update.'

Android users will have it easier as they can open the game and simply follow the directions on-screen.

Even if players do not fully complete pre-installation, using the feature will reduce the amount of time the game spends upgrading resources the first time they enter the 2.6 version.

How to pre-install Genshin Impact 2.6 on PC

Unlike mobile devices, PC players can still play Genshin Impact while the new game resources are being pre-installed.

However, since pre-installation requires some of the player network's bandwidth, it's best to start the download with a fast network connection.

Update the Launcher (Image via HoYoverse)

Game Pre-Installation function (Image via HoYoverse)

Open the Launcher Update the launcher to the latest version by clicking the Update button when it pops up or from the Setting at the top-right bar. Click on the Game Pre-Installation button on the left of the Launch button. Press Confirm to start the process.

Genshin Impact update 2.6 is one of the biggest updates as it will introduce a new area called The Chasm in Liyue with a surface and underground map. In addition, three 5-star characters will have their character banners: Kamisato Ayato, Venti, and Kamisato Ayaka.

Players should carefully consider which characters to pull or whether they want to save for the new character in the upcoming version 2.7.

