5 Secret Genshin Impact quests you might have missed in The Chasm (Version 2.6)

The Chasm is a new area added to Genshin Impact version 2.6, and with its enormous size, it is undeniable that the developers will take advantage of it and plant various hidden quests.

Each World Quest in Genshin Impact rewards players with Primogems, and Travelers should always aim to find all incomplete tasks to obtain the limited currency. This article will list down five secret quests in version 2.6 that players might have missed in The Chasm.

5 Hidden Genshin Impact Quests in Version 2.6

1) The Missing Miner

Travelers need to find a missing veteran miner, Uncle He, in Genshin Impact The Chasm. Although many have suspected him of missing, players will discover that the miner is still alive but in an unhealthy situation. This quest is not time-gated, so gamers can complete it within one day.

2) The Chasm's Bounty

To obtain The Chasm's Bounty quest, Travelers need to find another missing miner called Qi Ding. The next task requires them to find a missing doll in the underground mines. While it may sound hard, players can complete it quickly because the quest will have full navigation for them to follow.

3) Hydrological Investigation in The Chasm

The third hidden quest is Hydrological Investigation in The Chasm. Players can only obtain this quest by fishing in a specific fishing spot in The Underground Mines of The Chasm. Once receiving a 'strange object,' they need to bring the item to Khedive in the exploration team's camp for him to inspect.

By following the navigation, gamers will find themselves near a body of water and need to defeat a Geovishap that will emerge from the water. Although there is only one enemy, it is recommended for players to equip their main team for a guaranteed victory.

4) Mycological Investigation in The Chasm

Players need to pick up certain items before they can trigger this quest. This time, they need to collect at least one Starshroom and bring it to Khedive to start the hidden quest. However, note that Travelers need 8 Starshroom as Khedive will ask for more later to complete this task.

5) Paleontological Investigation in The Chasm

The last quest is Paleontological Investigation in The Chasm. This task also includes the Fontaine scholar Khedive, as he will ask players to take a picture of five fossils scattered in The Underground Mines.

This will be one of the hardest World Quests in Genshin Impact because there will be no mark on the map that will show the locations of each fossil. Players need to explore the entire underground mine to find each of the strange rocks. Thus, it is better if they refer to a guide before completing the quest.

Genshin Impact often adds new opportunities for players to collect Primogems every time a new version is updated, and version 2.6 is no exception. With such a large new map, Travelers can find tons of Primogems by opening treasure chests, unlocking Waypoints, and completing World Quests.

