The Chasm's Bounty: Genshin Impact quest guide

Genshin Impact 2.6 introduced a plethora of quests for Travelers to complete and The Chasm's Bounty is one of them. It's an easy quest with a several requirements, and it's something that some Travelers might have missed. Those who have qualified for it should know that there aren't any difficult battles in this quest.

Note: Travelers must complete 'Wherefore Did the Spiritstone Descend?' in order to start 'The Chasm's Bounty' in Genshin Impact 2.6. That quest is the final part of The Chasm Delvers quest series, which has approximately half a dozen quests for Genshin Impact players to complete beforehand.

Genshin Impact quest guide: The Chasm's Bounty

Qi Ding's location (Image via miHoYo)

The general steps of the quest are:

Travelers talk to Muning to start the quest (he is located northeast of Glaze Peak, near the Telepoint Waypoint). Find Qi Ding (who is southwest of Stony Halls and south of Nameless Ruins) and talk to him to bring him back to the exploration camp. Look for a lost doll near the Nameless Ruins. Defeat two Rockfond Rifthound Whelps and examine the Suspicious Object. Talk to Qi Nan, who should be nearby. Go to the location that Qi Nan talks about to find the lost doll. Defeat two Rockfond Rifthound Whelps and Rockfond Rifthound and talk to Qi Nan once again. Go to the marked location and pick up the lost doll. Return to Qi Nan (who will be near Muning northeast of Glaze Peak). Talk to Muning to finish 'The Chasm's Bounty.'

The difficult part of this quest is finding Qi Ding's location in Genshin Impact. Fortunately, he will always be in the same place, so Travelers can refer to the image above to know his exact whereabouts. For reference, they can teleport to the Teleport Waypoint in Stony Halls and head southwest to find him.

There should be a small entrance there (past a Lumenspar, if the player hasn't collected it yet). They need to continue past the nearby Time Trial Challenge and look to the right to find Qi Ding. After talking to him, the rest of 'The Chasm's Bounty' is pretty straightforward as the other objectives are marked on the map.

Just as a reminder, once the player needs to return to Qi Ding in the overworld, they just have to click on the bottom right of the world map, where there's a white star. Afterwards, select Liyue and head to the Teleport Waypoint near Glaze Peak.

Qi Ding will be a short distance away from Muning, being north of the latter character. Players need to talk to Qi Ding first (Paimon will make a remark about him and Qi Nan, letting players know where he is if they're in the general vicinity). After a lengthy dialog, players need to talk to Muning to finish 'The Chasm's Bounty.'

After completing all the tasks, Genshin Impact players will receive 30 Primogems, three Hero's Wits, 30,000 Mora, and 250 Adventure EXP. Once that happens, Travelers will be officially done with this quest.

