How to get the hidden achievement “Den of Thieves” in Genshin Impact

Den of Thieves is a new hidden achievement in Genshin Impact 2.6 that some players might wish to obtain. After all, it's a chance to earn free Primogems.

To obtain this achievement, a player must get two Treasure Map Fragments and go to a specific location. Even though it is a simple process, the game does not hold the player's hand. The player has to complete a series of quests and go through locations that can easily be missed.

Fortunately, there are several guides that let Genshin Impact players know how to get the "Den of Thieves" hidden achievement.

Genshin Impact guide: Den of Thieves hidden achievement

Essentially, to obtain the Den of Thieves hidden achievement, Genshin Impact players must collect two Treasure Map Fragments from the following places:

In a red bag (in Ad-Hoc Main Tunnel)

A bag in the final camp seen in Undetected Infiltration (in Lumberpick Valley)

Afterward, they must head to a location in-between Tiangong Gorge and Glaze Peak and burn down some hay to access a trapdoor.

Going down the trapdoor will give players the "Den of Thieves" hidden achievement.

Treasure Map Fragment #1

The first Treasure Map Fragment location (Image via HDRsaputra)

On the northeast side of the Ad-Hoc Main Tunnel is a small camp with a red bag. This red bag contains the first Treasure Map Fragment that players need to get the "Den of Thieves" hidden achievement.

Genshin Impact players must complete the following to access this area:

Be Adventure Rank 28+

Complete "A New Star Approaches"

Complete "Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal"

Treasure Map Fragment #2

The location of the second Treasure Map Fragment (Image via miHoYo)

This half of the Treasure Map Fragment requires the player to complete Undetected Infiltration. For those who don't remember, this is the quest where players have to defeat several camps of Treasure Hoarders to obtain the Cup of Commons for The Millennial Mountains quest.

At the end of Undetected Infiltration, the player can rummage through some notebooks near Yanbo to acquire a Treasure Map Fragment. If the player hasn't completed Undetected Infiltration, they must do so before going back here.

Getting the "Den of Thieves" hidden achievement

The location of the trapdoor that Travelers have to go to (Image via miHoYo)

Southeast of Tiangong Gorge and southwest of Glaze Peak is a small camp with some Treasure Hoarders and a Common Chest.

Players will find some hay behind this chest if they have both Treasure Map Fragments. Use a Pyro character to burn down that hay and select "Enter" to go down the trapdoor.

Genshin Impact players will see no trap door if they never got both Treasure Map Fragments (Image via miHoYo)

Once a player goes down the trapdoor, they should automatically get the "Den of Thieves" hidden achievement.

This new location has a Lumenspar, a Precious Chest, and an Exquisite Chest. Collect them all, and remember to collect the Primogems from "Achievements" in the Paimon Menu.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

