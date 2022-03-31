How to get Cup of Commons in Genshin Impact: Location and complete walkthrough

The Cup of Commons is an item instrumental to The Millennial Mountains quest in Genshin Impact, yet its location isn't the most obvious. The Millennial Mountains tells the player to find six items, with Wang giving them some brief insight about their locations.

Travelers must complete the Undetected Infiltration quest to acquire the Cup of Commons. This article will act as a guide to that quest so that one can get the Cup of Commons without much hassle. Players will only have to collect the other items for The Millennial Mountains to finish that quest.

Genshin Impact guide: How to get the Cup of Commons

The starting location for this quest (Image via miHoYo)

Travelers must head to Glaze Peak (shown in the above image) to start the Undetected Infiltration quest. Technically, players must defeat a group of Treasure Hoarders here to start the search automatically. Once they do that, they will get some dialogue in a cutscene.

Note: The player must complete Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering to the point where they have the "Use the cage-shaped object to destroy the three remaining Bedrock Keys" objective. That quest also requires players to complete The Chasm Charters.

Undetected Infiltration

Yanbo is next to the Teleport Waypoint in Lumberpick Valley (Image via miHoYo)

After a long cutscene full of dialogue, the player must now go to Lumberpick Valley. It's marked on the map, so proceed to that location. Talk to Yanbo. The Traveler must now clear out three Treasure Hoarder camps; all three sites are marked on the map with a general circle, but there are several Treasure Hoarders in those areas, so it's hard to miss.

Once that's done, Genshin Impact players must head to yet another Treasure Hoarder camp once that's done. It will also be marked on the map. The enemies will be more challenging here than in the previous three camps, but it won't be anything that the player can't handle. It includes two "boss fights."

After the player handles several waves of reinforcements, Undetected Infiltration will finally be complete. However, the Cup of Commons won't automatically be deposited into the player's inventory. Instead, they must open a nearby Luxurious Chest to acquire it.

This Luxurious Chest contains the Cup of Commons (Image via miHoYo)

This chest will only be available to Genshin Impact players who complete Undetected Infiltration. It will spawn nearby, so Travelers shouldn't miss it. If they did, they just had to go back to the southeastern camp in Lumberpick Valley. Otherwise, open the chest to get some loot, including the coveted Cup of Commons.

Completing Undetected Infiltration will give Genshin Impact players 40 Primogems and some other minor loot. Similarly, The Millennial Mountains will also give players 40 Primogems. These quests aren't challenging, although players could lower their World Level if they struggle with any particular fight.

Now that Genshin Impact players have the Cup of Commons, it's time to finish The Millennial Mountains. The rest of the items should be more straightforward for the player to obtain, as long as they know their locations.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

LIVE POLL Q. Do you hate it when some quests require you to finish another quest just for a single item? Yes No 0 votes so far