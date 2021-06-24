Where to find treasure hoarders in Genshin Impact? Top 5 locations revealed

To ascend certain characters in Genshin Impact, players often need to fight a group of bandits called the Treasure Hoarders to gain a specific ascension material.

Genshin Impact offers many ways to make in-game progress, and fighting Treasure Hoarders is another one of them.

In the Adventurers Handbook, we find about how Treasure Hoarders are found across the map and are much more in numbers in Liyue. They often pick fights with bystanders while mostly hunting for treasure.

They are often sought after by players to farm materials such as the Treasure Hoarder Insignia, Silver Raven Insignia, and Golden Raven Insignia. Let's see where we can find them across Genshin Impact's large map.

Top 5 locations to find Treasure Hoarders and farm Insignia in Genshin Impact

1) South Lisha, Liyue

Treasure Hoarders around South Lisha area (Image via Mihoyo)

The southern region of Liyue is laden with Treasure Hoarders. This is a very important area for farming Insignias in Genshin Impact. Once the players are done, they may head towards Qingxu Pool to face more Treasure Hoarders.

2) Qingce Village, Northern Liyue

Treasure hoarders in Qingce Village (Image via Mihoyo)

Players must head south after using the teleport waypoint shown above. They will encounter a small cliff, and after climbing that they need to go all the way to the water area. This area has around six treasure hoarders.

3) Northeast of Mt Aocang, Liyue

Treasure hoarders Noth east of Mt Aocang (Image via Mihoyo)

Use the teleport waypoint shown on the right side of the map and head north to beat a group of Treasure Hoarders, then head southwest to find several more in the passages of the area. This region has approximately 17 treasure hoarders in total.

4) Near Mt Tianheng, Southern Liyue

Treasure hoarders near Mt Tianheng (Image via Mihoyo)

In this area players can find hordes of Treasure hoarders as shown above. Use the teleport waypoint south of Mt. Tianheng and proceed to go around the mountain to hunt them down.

There are approximately 20 treasure hoarders shown above.

5) Qiongji Estuary, Liyue

Treasure hoarders around Qiongji Estuary ( Image via Mihoyo)

Players will face several mobs of Treasure Hoarders around the Qiongji Estuary as shown above in an image of the map. With all 15 of groups dispersed around the area, players have their work cut out for them.

The video above will show players exactly where to find Treasure Hoarders and this will be helpful in locating them if they are planning to farm these precious materials.

