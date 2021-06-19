How to find Frogs in Genshin Impact: Top farming locations revealed

In the current Genshin Impact update, there is an event that requires players to gather frogs. In the game, frogs are usually found around the water bodies, which means players can generally spot them around lakes and shores. Frogs are used in alchemy to craft offensive support items. This guide describes the best locations in the game where players can gather frogs.

Best locations in Genshin Impact to farm frogs revealed

The best places to farm frogs are as follows:

Mt. Aocang frog farm location (Image via Genshin Impact)

1) Mt. Aocang East Waypoint

This location spawns approximately 10 frogs. Teleport to the waypoint and head east towards the area near the water.

Dadaupa Gorge frog farm location (Image via Genshin Impact)

2) Dadaupa Gorge

This location spawns approximately 5 frogs. Use the teleport waypoint shown above and head towards the lake.

Springvale Frog farm location (Image via Genshin Impact)

3) Springvale South Waypoint

This location spawns approximately 5 frogs. Use the teleport waypoint shown above, then go around the three pins shown in the picture above to spot the frogs in the vicinity.

Luhua pool Frog farm (Image via Genshin Impact)

4) Luhua pool

This location spawns approximately 4 frogs. Use the teleport waypoint shown in the picture and head southeast towards the two pins shown above. These frogs spawn around the waters and are a bit hard to spot. Try looking around the rocks and trees when the player reaches the location.

Qingxu Pool frog farm (Image via Genshin Impact)

5) Qingxu Pool South-East Waypoint

This location spawns approximately 10 frogs. Use the teleport waypoint North of Qingxu Pool and travel south towards where there is a diversion of the waters. The location is marked on the map above with three pins which are the approximate location of the frogs there.

Watch the above video to learn about the exact location of the Frog farm in the game. Players can also go ahead and use the link below to use the Teyvat Interactive Map from Mihoyo to locate the frogs.

Mihoyo brings the latest event: Midsummer Island Adventure

The event Midsummer Island Adventure, which came in the latest patch, brings several fun activities in four different chapters. The fourth chapter of the event is named "Harpastum Bombs Loaded... Blow 'Em Away!" which allows players to earn rewards like mora, primogems, and hero's wits. To be able to complete the requirements to earn the reward.

Chapter IV requirements (Image via Genshin Impact)

To complete the achievement, "Use Straight Shooters to defeat 2 opponents 2 times in a single challenge," players need to craft Straight Shooters at the crafting table. To be able to craft Straight Shooters, players need: One Frog and One Flaming Flower Stamen.

Straight Shooter on craft table (Image via Genshin Impact)

"Harpastum Bombs Loaded... Blow 'Em Away!" has begun~



Travelers can use the Harpastum Bombs to defeat monsters more easily. How can they be used? Check out the details below~



View Details Here:https://t.co/8nyWBSWOfk#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/s6dQG3poaI — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 17, 2021

