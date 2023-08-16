Genshin Impact Lumidouce Bell location guide for Fontaine

Fontaine has finally been added to Genshin Impact in the current 4.0 update. The region has introduced many new materials and bosses to the game, Lumidouce Bell being one such local specialty native to Fontaine. It is required to ascend the new Anemo character, Lynette. However, since only a limited number of Lumidouce Bells spawn in Fontaine, players must wait for them to respawn to fully ascend Lynette.

Lumidouce Bells resemble purple-colored round fruits and can be found scattered across Fontaine. They can be seen hanging from short shrubs, with each shrub consisting of three fruits. This article will guide players on how to quickly farm Lumidouce Bells in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Lumidouce Bell locations guide with farming routes

The majority of Lumidouce Bells can be found in the Elynas region of Fontaine, followed by the area north of the Court of Fontaine. Considering most of the spawn locations for this Local Speciality are fairly close to the Teleport Waypoints, players will face no difficulty in acquiring them.

Lumidouce Bell locations in Elynas region in Genshin Impact

Lumidouce Bells in the southern region of Elynas (Image via HoYoverse)

There are ten spawn locations for Lumidouce Bells in the region of Elynas. Players can begin by Teleporting to the Waypoint seen in the image above. A total of nine Lumidouce Bells can be found at this location.

Lumidouce Bell location in the eastern region of Elynas (Image via HoYoverse)

Another three Lumidouce Bells can be obtained nearby from the Teleport Waypoint on the eastern coast of the Elynas region, as shown in the image above. Note that players will have to scale a small cliff to reach the spawn location.

Lumidouce Bell location in the northern region of Elynas (Image via HoYoverse)

Another six spawn locations exist in the northern region of Elynas, where players can obtain eighteen more Lumidouce Bells. All of these locations can be easily reached by Gliding down from the nearest Teleport Waypoints.

Lumidouce Bell locations near the Court of Fontaine in Genshin Impact

Lumidouce Bell location near the Court of Fontaine (Image via HoYoverse)

There are eight spawn locations for Lumidouce Bell in the region north of the Court of Fontaine. Travelers should first Teleport to the northernmost Waypoint and then travel toward the Court.

A total of 24 Lumidouce Bells can be obtained at this location.

Lumidouce Bell locations near the Fountain of Lucine in Genshin Impact

Lumidouce Bell location near the Fountain of Lucine (Image via HoYoverse)

Although it isn't much, there are two spawn points for Lumidouce Bell near the Teleport Waypoint in the Fountain of Lucine. After teleporting, Travelers should take the path straight ahead till they reach the circle. From there, take a right. Players can then use their Glider to reach the Lumidouce Bell location.

Lumidouce Bell locations on the West Slopes of Mont Automnequi in Genshin Impact

Lumidouce Bell locations on the West Slopes of Mont Automnequi (Image via HoYoverse)

There are four spawn points on the West Slopes of Mont Automnequi which can provide a total of twelve Lumidouce Bells. Two of the locations are beside the Teleport Waypoint shown in the image above.

For the other two, players should follow the route in the southern direction and then glide down from the cliff. The Lumidouce Bells can be found at the bottom of the cliff.

Travelers can also refer to this video guide if they are having difficulty navigating to any Lumidouce Bell spawn point.

Players should note that Local Specialities in Genshin Impact take up to 48 hours to respawn after harvesting. Therefore, players hoping to ascend their Lynette to level 90 may be required to visit other players' worlds to farm the required amount of Lumidouce Bell.