Genshin Impact Lynette pre-farming guide: Ascension materials, artifacts, and best builds

Lynette is an upcoming 4-star character from Fontaine in Genshin Impact. She will be released during the first half of the forthcoming 4.0 update on August 16, 2023. Players hoping to obtain this 4-star character from the limited-time banners may want to start pre-farming for her ascension materials, talents materials, and artifacts.

Lynette will be a Sword-wielding 4-star Anemo Sub-DPS in Genshin Impact. She will be released as one of the four-star options on the Lyney and Yelan banners. This guide will assist players in pre-farming for Lynette so they can be prepared to level her up upon release.

Genshin Impact Lynette pre-farming guide: Ascension materials, Best builds, weapons, artifacts, and stats

Lynette is an assistant to her magician brother Lyney from Fontaine and the first 4-star character from the upcoming region. She has an Anemo vision, and her Fundamental Force is Ousia. It is expected all players above AR25 will receive a free copy of Lynette.

Her ascension materials have already been leaked, and players hoping to quickly level her up on release can refer to this article and start preparing already.

All Ascension materials for Lynette in Genshin Impact

Here is a list of all the items that will be required to ascend Lynette:

1x Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

9x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment

9x Vayuda Turquoise Chunk

6x Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone

168x Lumidouce Bell

18x Meshing Gear

30x Mechanical Spur Gear

36x Novel Dynamic Gear

46x Novel Spare Clockwork Component - Geppelia

420,000 Mora

It is important to note that Lynette's required regional specialty Lumidouce Bell, the mechanical gears, and the boss material Novel Spare Clockwork Component - Geppelia will only be available after Fontaine's release.

Here is a list of all the items that will be required to max out Lyney's talents:

9x Teachings of Order

63x Guide to Order

114x Philosophies of Order

18x Meshing Gear

66x Mechanical Spur Gear

93x Novel Dynamic Gear

18x Everamber

3x Crown of Insight

4,957,500 Mora

Aside from the Mora and Crowns, players must farm other materials after Fontaine is released.

Best build for Lynette in Genshin Impact

Lynette, as seen in the teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

Lynette is an Anemo Sub-DPS and support character in Genshin Impact. Her gameplay kit focuses on her Elemental Burst to infuse elements and deal Swirl damage. Players should focus on stats that will help maximize her damage output.

For substats on her artifacts, players should prioritize the following:

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

ATK%

Elemental Mastery

Energy Recharge

For Main stats, players should select:

Sands Goblet Circlet ATK% Anemo DMG Bonus Crit Rate/Crit DMG

For Talents, players should prioritize:

Elemental Burst > Elemental Skill > Normal and Charged Attacks

Best Artifact Sets for Lynette in Genshin Impact

Best Artifact Sets for Lynette (Image via Sportskeeda)

Like other Anemo supports in the game, the best Artifact Set for Lynette will be Viridescent Venerer. If players do not have access to a 4-piece set, they can mix and match with another ATK +18% set.

Artifact Set options for Lynette are listed below:

1) Viridescent Venerer

2-Piece: Anemo DMG Bonus +15%.

Anemo DMG Bonus +15%. 4-Piece: Increases Swirl DMG by 60%. Decreases opponent's Elemental RES to the element infused in the Swirl by 40% for 10s.

2) 2-piece Viridescent Venerer + 2-piece ATK +18%

2-Piece: Anemo DMG Bonus +15%.

Anemo DMG Bonus +15%. 2-Piece: ATK +18%.

Best Weapons for Lynette in Genshin Impact

Best 5-star and 4-star swords for Lynette (Image via Sportskeeda)

Lynette has multiple good weapon options for players to choose from. It is expected Freedom-Sworn will be the best sword for her, although most players will not have access to it. Other weapon options, including F2P options that players can consider for their Lynette, are listed below:

5-star Weapon options:

Freedom-Sworn

Mistsplitter Reforged

Skyward Blade

4-star options:

Sacrificial Sword

Favonius Sword

Amenoma Kageuchi

For early-game players with access to only 3-star weapons, Harbinger of Dawn can be a fine choice till they can acquire a better weapon.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.