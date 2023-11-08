Best Lakelight Lily Farming routes in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's latest 4.2 update introduced a map expansion of the Fontaine region featuring the Erinnyes Forest. Players can find a new local specialty here called the Lakelight Lily. It is a required ascension material for the newly released 5-star character, Furina. As of this writing, travelers can find 78 Lakelight Lilies in the wild. It is important to note that 7 will spawn after completing the Wild Fairy of Erinnyes quest.

Similar to other characters, the Hydro Archon, Furina, will require 168 Lakelight Lily to fully ascend to level 90. As such, players can either visit other players to farm these items or wait for them to respawn.

In Genshin Impact, local specialties spawn 48 hours after they are harvested. This article explains more.

Genshin Impact Lakelight Lily farming guide

Lakelight Lily is a newly released Fontaine local specialty in Genshin Impact required to level up Furina, and you can find 78 of them in the wild. These items can be found in the Erinnyes Forest. Before completing the Wild Fairy of Erinnyes quest, travelers can farm 71 Lakelight Lilies.

After completing the quest, another 7 will spawn in the open world. Additionally, you can purchase 15 Lakelight Lilies from an NPC, named Pahsiv, at the shop located at Loch Urania and obtain one flower each for two Tidalgas.

The interactive map above displays all the locations of Lakelight Lily in Genshin Impact. You can refer to it to obtain them for Furina. However, for efficient gameplay, some farming routes have been provided below.

Location 1: Loch Urania

Loch Urania farming route (Image via Sportskeeda)

Travelers can find 17 Lakelight Lilies at this location in the game. You should start from the Teleport Waypoint, west of the lake, and obtain the three flowers beside them. Encircle the lake for the other 14.

Location 2: Weeping Willow of the Lake

Weeping Willow of the Lake farming route (Image via Sportskeeda)

You can teleport to the Teleport Waypoint situated southwest of the Weeping Willow of the Lake. From there, encircle the waterbody to gather this sought-after local specialty to ascend Furina.

Location 3: South of Weeping Willow of the Lake

South of Weeping Willow of the Lake farming location (Image via Sportskeeda)

For an additional six Lakelight Lily, Teleport back to the waypoint used to reach the previous location. From there, tread outwards towards the coast to reach the spawn points shown in the image above.

Location 4: Foggy Forest Path

Foggy Forest Path farming location (Image via Sportskeeda)

You can begin by teleporting to the Waypoint at the Foggy Forest Path. By traveling a few steps to the east, you will come across the location marked on the map above. Here, you can find 10 Lakelight Lilies.

None