Genshin Impact Focalors materials: Ascension resources and talent books for Furina

Genshin Impact has officially revealed that the Hydro Archon Furina, aka Focalors, will be released as a 5-star playable character in version 4.2. She is expected to arrive in the first half of the update on November 8, 2023. Players hoping to obtain this limited-time character may want to start pre-farming her ascension and talent materials so they can level her up upon release.

Furina, or Focalors, will be a Sword-wielding Hydro character capable of filling multiple roles like off-field sub-DPS, healer, buffer, Hydro applier, and more. It is expected that she will be an extremely versatile unit.

Fans who have their sights set on her in Genshin Impact's 4.2 update can refer to this guide for pre-farming Furina's materials.

Genshin Impact: Farm these materials for Furina's ascension and talents

Ever since Fontaine was added to the game, players have been eagerly waiting for the eventual release of the Hydro Archon, Furina. Recently, HoYoverse drip-marketed the upcoming characters for Genshin Impact's 4.2 update and confirmed that Focalors and Charlotte will be joining the game as playable units.

Recent leaks have suggested the potential ascension and talent materials that will be required to max out Furina in the game. This is good news for players pre-farming for her because aside from three materials, everything else is readily available in the current version of Genshin Impact.

It is important to note that in addition to the ascension and talent materials mentioned below, players will require 7.1 million Mora and 419 Hero's Wit to level up Focalors.

Hydro Hypostasis

Hydro Hypostasis location (Image via HoYoverse)

The required drops from this boss to ascend Furina are:

Varunada Lazurite Sliver x3

Varunada Lazurite Fragment x9

Varunada Lazurite Chunk x9

Varunada Lazurite Gemstones x6

Common Materials from Whopperflower

The Hydro Archon Furina, aka Focalors, requires these drops from Whopperflowers to level up.

Whopperflower Nectar x18

Shimmering Nectar x30

Energy Nectar x36

These plant-mimicking foes can be found all across Teyvat in abundance, making the farming process quite easier. Players can refer to the interactive map above to track Whopperflower locations.

Justice Talents books

Talent book domain in Fontaine (Image via HoYoverse)

Focalors will need the following amount of materials to fully max out her talents:

Teachings of Justice x3

Guide to Justice x21

Philosophies of Justice x38

Crown of Insight x3

Materials that cannot be farmed before Genshin Impact's 4.2 update

Some of the materials that will be required to ascend and level up Furina are not available in the current version of the game. Players will have to wait for version 4.2's release in order to find the following materials:

Lakelight Lily (Local Specialty) x168

Water that Failed to Transcend (World boss material) x46

Unnamed Weekly boss material x18

Although the upcoming Weekly boss is not revealed officially, leaks have indicated that Childe's Whale may be joining the ranks of Dvalin, Azhdaha, and others.

