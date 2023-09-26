Genshin Impact 4.2 weapons: Furina's signature weapon and free 4-star Sword leaks

New leaks have surfaced online that suggest HoYoverse will release two new Swords in the Genshin Impact 4.2 update. One of them is Furina's signature weapon, which is supposedly called Splendor of Still Waters. It appears to be an amazing Sword with a huge CRIT DMG bonus stat and equally good passives. This will likely be an event-limited item and only available in the weapon banner.

The other Sword is a 4-star item called the Sword of Narzissenkreuz. It also has nice passive skills. Luckily, it is speculated to be a free weapon. Genshin Impact players can find out more about the new Swords in this article. But note that their skills are subject to change.

Genshin Impact Furina signature weapon leaked: Splendor of Still Waters

The above Reddit post from u/ukriseng showcases Furina's potential signature Sword called Splendor of Still Waters. Interestingly, it also matches the item she is holding in her drip marketing post. In any case, her potential Sword has the following stats at level 90 R1:

Base ATK: 542

542 Second stat: 88.2% CRIT DMG

Its Base ATK is not that high, but Furina's kit scales from her HP, so it is not important. Furthermore, it gives an insane amount of CRIT DMG of 88.2%. Meanwhile, the weapon's passive ability increases the user's Elemental Skill DMG by 8% for 6s whenever there is a change in their HP. This effect can be stacked up to three times. Note that it is Elemental Skill DMG and not Elemental DMG.

In addition, if there is a change in the HP of the allies, the character equipping the Sword will receive a 16% HP bonus for 6s. This effect can be triggered once every 0.2 seconds, even when the unit is off-field, and can be stacked up to two times.

A new 4-star weapon in Genshin Impact 4.2 leaked: Sword of Narzissenkreuz

The Genshin Impact leaks have also shared a new weapon named Sword of Narzissenkreuz, and it has the following skills at level 90 R1:

Base ATK: 510

510 Second stat: 41.3% ATK

The weapon provides a ton of attack from its secondary stat, which is good for any character that scales from it. Additionally, if the user does not have an Arkhe and performs a Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attack, the passive skill will unleash Pneuma or Ousia energy, dealing 160% of the user's ATK as DMG. Since all Fontainians have Arkhe, it seems this is only for units not from Fontaine.

It is speculated that travelers can obtain the Sword of Narzissenkreuz for free. The term Narzissenkreuz is present in the name of the weapon, and it is worth noting that the Narzissenkreuz Ordo is a focal point of a couple of World Quests in Genshin Impact. Therefore, there is a chance that players can obtain the weapon by completing more quests.