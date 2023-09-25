Furina is the Hydro Archon of Fontaine and an upcoming playable in Genshin Impact. The developer has officially announced that she will be released in version 4.2. Naturally, Genshin Impact fans are looking forward to pulling the Hydro Archon. Luckily, a reliable leaker called Mero recently leaked her entire potential kit, which includes her skills, passive abilities, and constellations.

Genshin Impact players can check out everything they need to know about Furina's possible kit in this article. However, the following information is not the final product, so you can expect a few changes in them upon official release.

Genshin Impact 4.2: Furina's leaked kit explained

Furina's kit was leaked on the Genshin_Impact_Leaks subreddit by user "ukrisreng. This upcoming character is a Sword user who has both Pneuma and Ousia energies, making her the only character in Genshin Impact with both alignments. She can switch between them freely by performing her Charged Attacks.

Here is a brief overview of her Normal Attack talent in Genshin Impact:

Normal Attacks: Her NA deals Hydro DMG at specific intervals based on her Arkhe alignments. Whenever she enters the field, she will start with Ousia alignment.

Charged Attacks: Using CA will consume Stamina, deal Physical DMG, and switch her Arkhe alignment. This will also switch the summons from her Elemental Skill.

Using CA will consume Stamina, deal Physical DMG, and switch her Arkhe alignment. This will also switch the summons from her Elemental Skill. Plunging Attack: Regular Plunging Attack with Sword.

Elemental Skill

Furina's Elemental Skill has two versions that are based on her active Arkhe alignments. Here's how they work:

Ousia: She deals Hydro DMG to enemies based on her max HP and summons three aquatic creatures, which will also deal Hydro DMG to the enemy based on Furina's HP at specific intervals. In addition, if her teammates have more than 50% HP, she will drain their HP and increase their ATK. Depending on the number of teammates (1/2/3/4) who lost HP, they will gain 110%/120%/130%/140% ATK buff from this effect.

Pneuma: She will summon different creatures that will heal the active unit based on Furina's HP at intervals.

Furina's summons from both Ousia and Pneuma alignments share the same cooldown. This means that if she switches her Alignment, the new summonings will inherit the initial duration.

Elemental Burst

Casting the Elemental Burst, Furina does AoE Hydro DMG based on her max HP, and all the party members gain the Universal Revelry status. Whenever there is a change in the HP of an ally, Furina gains one Fanfare Point based on the percentage change of the HP. She can gain up to a max of 450 Points.

The Hydro Archon then buffs the damage and increases the incoming healing of the entire party based on her Fanfare Point stacks. When the Burst duration ends, all the stacks will also be cleared.

Passive abilities

According to the leaks, the Hydro Archon has three passive skills, and they are:

Endless Waltz: If an active unit is receiving healing from a character that is not Furina and the healing overflows, then Furina will heal an ally with 2% of their max HP.

If an active unit is receiving healing from a character that is not Furina and the healing overflows, then Furina will heal an ally with 2% of their max HP. Unheard Confession: For every 1000 points of Furina's max HP, she will buff her summons from the Elemental Skill. In Ousia mode, they will do 0.7% more damage per stack up to a max of 28%. In Pneuma mode, healing will be increased by 0.4% per stack up to 16%.

For every 1000 points of Furina's max HP, she will buff her summons from the Elemental Skill. In Ousia mode, they will do 0.7% more damage per stack up to a max of 28%. In Pneuma mode, healing will be increased by 0.4% per stack up to 16%. The Sea is my Stage: The leaks state Xenochromatic Fontemer Aberrant ability CD reduced by 30%. It is unclear what this exactly refers to, but it is likely that it could be her Elemental Skill.

Constellations

Here is a list of Furina's potential constellations and their effects:

C1: Her Fanfare Point max cap increases by 150, and using her burst will automatically give her 150 stacks.

Her Fanfare Point max cap increases by 150, and using her burst will automatically give her 150 stacks. C2: Using Elemental Skill will grant her a status effect for 10s, which will turn all of her damage from Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks into Hydro DMG. It cannot be overridden by another element. Her DMG will also increase by 15% of her Max HP. In the Ousia state, her attacks will heal all allies of 3% based on her Max HP. In the Pneuma state, her Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attack DMG will be increased by 15% of her max HP. Hitting an enemy will also result in allies losing 1% of their HP.

C2: Using Elemental Skill will grant her a status effect for 10s, which will turn all of her damage from Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks into Hydro DMG. It cannot be overridden by another element. Her DMG will also increase by 15% of her Max HP. In the Ousia state, her attacks will heal all allies of 3% based on her Max HP. In the Pneuma state, her Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attack DMG will be increased by 15% of her max HP. Hitting an enemy will also result in allies losing 1% of their HP.

C3: Elemental Skill level increases by three.

She will receive 4 energy whenever her Elemental Skill hits an enemy or heals an ally. C5: Elemental Burst level increases by three.

C5: Elemental Burst level increases by three.

At C0, it seems that Furina is played as a sub-DPS, support, and healer. However, unlocking her C2 allows her to perform as a main DPS unit. She will be available soon since HoYoverse has confirmed that she will be released in Genshin Impact 4.2, but her exact release date is still uncertain.