According to recent leaks, HoYoverse is expected to release Charlotte and the Hydro Archon Furina in the Genshin Impact 4.2 update. On that note, one of the most credible leakers named Mero has revealed the possible splash art of both upcoming characters. Furthermore, there are several other leaks available at the moment that have shared details about their potential kits and abilities.

Without further delay, this Genshin Impact article will showcase Furina and Charlotte's splash art along with their expected banner schedule and kits. Do note that this information is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact Furina and Charlotte leaks: Splash arts, release date, and potential kit

Furina is a support-type unit, claims leaker

The above Reddit post shows the link to Furina's potential splash art, courtesy of Mero, a fairly reliable leaker. It is speculated that the Hydro Archon will likely be released in the first phase of Genshin Impact 4.2, so travelers can expect her banner to drop on November 8, 2023. The leaked splash art also showcases Furina holding a Sword, confirming that she is a Sword user.

There are some leaks available from the pre-beta which showcase Furina's potential kit. It seems that she has both Pneuma and Ousia alignments and can switch between them. Based on whichever is active, her Elemental Skill will have different effects. In the Pneuma state, her skill summons three animals and deals damage to enemies based on the attacks performed by the on-field unit.

On the other hand, Furina's Elemental Skill in Ousia state will summon something that will heal the on-field unit. Meanwhile, her Elemental Burst has only one version, which drains HP from the entire party and buffs their damage. In addition, she has some sort of stack that caps 500 at C0. Depending on the number of stacks she possesses, the effects of her buff will increase.

Several leakers have claimed that there is currently more than one version of Furina's kit. Thus, there is a chance that her actual kit upon release in Genshin Impact could be different from this.

Leaks suggest that Charlotte is a Cryo healer

The above Reddit post shares a leak from @blednayaleaks showcasing Charlotte's splash art and in-game character icons. She is a Cryo unit and is expected to be released in the first phase of Genshin Impact version 4.2 as well. It is speculated that she will be a 4-star Catalyst unit.

There is not a lot of information about Charlotte's kit at the moment. But a recent leak from Uncle SH hints at the Steambird reported being a 4-star unit with a party-wide healing skill, which is a rare ability. However, her healing rate appears to be low. In exchange, her skill duration seems to be long. The leaker also states that she is good for F2P players.