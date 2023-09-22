Genshin Impact 4.2 Furina banner 4-star leaks, rerun character, and release date

The latest Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks disclose the first phase of that update's banners, including Furina's. The highly anticipated Hydro Archon has many fans, so it's worth checking this rumor out. For those curious, leakers hxg and Uncle SH are responsible for this recent information. They have had a solid track record in the past, so the reports being accurate is likely.

Furina is a 5-star Hydro Sword user who has been rumored to be in Genshin Impact 4.2 before. Similarly, Baizhu was reported to be a 5-star unit having a rerun in this patch.

The new leak suggests that Baizhu is the rerun character running alongside the Hydro Archon's personal banner. As far as featured 4-stars go, only Charlotte is known to be present.

Note: The information in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change upon official announcement.

Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks: Furina's banner details

The above leak came from hxg, stating that the first phase of Genshin Impact 4.2 will have Furina, Baizhu, and Charlotte. Based on current information available, the first two characters will be the 5-stars headlining this phase's banners. Charlotte has previously been rumored to be a 4-star Cryo Catalyst.

Hence, it would be logical to deduce that she will be one of the three featured 4-stars present on the Hydro Archon and Baizhu's banners. The other two featured 4-stars are currently unknown.

Possible release date

The Hydro Archon's release date would have to be when Genshin Impact 4.2 launches, if the previous leak is true (Image via HoYoverse)

Assuming that hxg's leaks about the Hydro Archon's banner being in phase one of Genshin Impact 4.2 are true, there is only one release date possible. It could be the same as when that patch launches. Typically, Version Updates occur every 42 days.

Travelers already know that 4.1 will debut on September 27, 2023. If we add 42 days to that for an estimate of when Version 4.2 releases, we would get November 8, 2023. That means Furina could be expected to have her banner on November 8, 2023.

Other Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks

Older leaks suggested that the Hydro Archon, Baizhu, Kamisato Ayato, and Cyno would all be featured in Version 4.2. Based on the current leaks, the banner phases for that update could look something like this:

Phase 1: Furina and Baizhu

Furina and Baizhu Phase 2: Ayato and Cyno

The featured 4-stars for the second phase are unknown as of this writing.

There is also a leak correcting Furina's signature weapon. It now has 88.2% CRIT DMG instead of 44.1% CRIT Rate. The effect is also radically different, as this 5-star Sword doesn't give the user any extra HP and now has a different damage buff altogether.

Back then, the effect was reliant on triggering Elemental Reactions boosting all Elemental Damage. Now, the new effect buffs Elemental Skill DMG when the user's HP changes and can apparently buff their maximum HP when their allies have their HP altered.

As mentioned previously, note that all these Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks are subject to change. Travelers should hopefully get some gameplay videos for the new content in the upcoming weeks.

