Genshin Impact 4.2 banners: Furina, Ayato, other 5-star reruns, and release date

Genshin Impact 4.2 banner leaks featuring Furina, Ayato, and other 5-stars are already out. Best of all, some of them come from Uncle YC, who has a 100% accurate track record with recent leaks. Uncle SH is another leaker who stated the same 5-star leaks, albeit in a more direct way than YC's riddle. This article covers the latest leaks that Travelers should know regarding this update and the possible banner release dates.

Both leakers stated that Furina, Ayato, Baizhu, and Cyno would be the 5-star characters having a banner in Genshin Impact 4.2. Some other related leaks will also be mentioned further below for the reader's convenience.

Genshin Impact 4.2 banner leaks: Furina's debut and 5-star reruns, including Ayato's

Expand Tweet

The first leak is from Uncle YC. It essentially implies the 5-star characters who will feature in Genshin Impact 4.2. Some parts of the riddle are obvious, such as Baizhu being the snake because of Changsheng or Cyno being the wolf due to his Anubis-like appearance.

Travelers already know that Furina was leaked to be in this update beforehand, and the scales of justice are obviously referencing her. That leads to the only remaining part of this puzzle being Ayato as the drink emoji (since he has an idle animation involving one).

The following Genshin Impact leak is clearer than the initial interpretations.

A quick summary of the leaks (Image via Discord)

Apparently, there are two banner phases to note in Genshin Impact 4.2, according to Uncle SH:

Furina & Baizhu

Baizhu & Cyno

No banner order is specified here. Hence, it's possible for Furina and Baizhu's phase to either be in the first or second half of this update. There are two other points about this leak from Uncle SH:

The Artifacts' sorting system will be optimized in a future update (no version was specified).

It is very likely that the long-awaited Chenyu Vale will debut in Version 4.4.

The next thing to do is to look at the two possible release dates for the Genshin Impact 4.2 banners since there isn't much information about Chenyu Vale or what the new Artifact sorting system would be like.

Possible release dates

Furina has two possible release dates (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers already know that version 4.0 was released on August 16, 2023. Patches historically tend to last 42 days (although there have been some exceptions). Assuming that versions 4.0 and 4.1 each last for 42 days, we can determine a possible release date for each banner phase in Genshin Impact 4.2.

For example, version 4.1 should be out around September 27, 2023. Adding 42 days to that would give us a date of November 8, 2023, which is when version 4.2 is expected to come out. Don't forget that banners tend to last for ~21 days.

That means there are two likely release dates for the 4.2 banners:

1st phase: Around November 8, 2023

Around November 8, 2023 2nd phase: Around November 29, 2023

That's the end of the current roundup of banner leaks and speculated release dates. There are several months until Furina likely becomes playable, so Travelers must wait a while before they get her gameplay videos and other useful leaks.

Poll : Are you spending everything to get Furina? Yes No 0 votes