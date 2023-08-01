Genshin Impact 4.2-4.6 leaks: Upcoming character types, rarity changes, and new Zhongli skin in Fontaine

Current Genshin Impact leaks detail a small amount of information regarding future playable characters from versions 4.2 to 4.6. Since Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet are playable in version 4.1, they won't be referenced further in this article. Likewise, Wriothesley and Neuvillete were leaked for 4.1. This article instead focuses on everything from version 4.2 to 4.6.

Since those Genshin Impact updates are several months to almost three-quarters of a year away from when this article was written, it's worth mentioning that everything is subject to change.

Let's look at the latest leaks from Keika and HutaoLover77 about the new Fontaine characters before covering the rumored Zhongli skin.

Genshin Impact 4.2 to 4.6 leaks: New character information

The first leak states that all new 5-star characters from Genshin Impact 4.2 to 4.6 are women. As a reminder, here is what was mentioned in old leaks:

4.2 could have Furina (Hydro Sword)

4.3 could have Arlecchino (Pyro Sword)

4.4 could have Cloud Retainer (Unknown weapon and type)

Many other 5-star characters have an unknown release date, including:

Chiori (Electro)

Clorinde (Electro Sword)

Navia (Geo)

Sigewinne (Hydro Bow)

Here are the unknown 4-stars who don't have a release version yet:

Charlotte (Cryo Catalyst)

Dahlia (Hydro Catalyst)

Lion Dance Boy (Unknown weapon and type)

M (Unknown weapon and type)

Mummy Girl (Hydro Bow)

Sertice (Unknown type who uses Swords)

Note that anything about rarities is always subject to change.

Potential rarity changes

A tweet most people can't see due to the leaker's Twitter settings (Image via Rockstar Games)

Leaker HutaoLover77 states that they heard Sigewinne and Chiori might no longer be 5-stars and are instead 4-stars, although there is no way to prove this leak. Not to mention, this tweet merely states that the leaker heard about a rumor, so it's not necessarily a confirmation of their rarities being altered.

Most Genshin Impact 4.2 to 4.6 characters do not have anything known about their gameplay abilities as yet. There is no gameplay footage of those characters at the moment. Likewise, no credible text leaks mention much, apart from Furina supposedly having an ability that drains allies' HP to buff their damage output.

Zhongli skin rumors

Another tweet most readers usually cannot see (Image via HutaoLover77)

Current rumors point to Amber and Zhongli having skins in Genshin Impact 4.4. No designs or details about what the outfits might look like have been released thus far. That version update will likely launch on January 31, 2023, meaning it can be months until players get more information about these costumes.

It is worth noting that new skins have historically come out in an update ending in '4' or '8' as of the last four batches. Thus, there is a good chance that players will get some new outfits in Genshin Impact 4.4. The only question is whether the Zhongli and Amber rumors are true.

Old leaks from leaker PTL suggest that either Qiqi or Zhongli could be the 5-star getting the new skin. Travelers need to be patient and wait for more news regarding this topic to be released.

