All 21 upcoming Fontaine characters in Genshin Impact 4.0+ updates

With Fontaine arriving in Genshin Impact in a few weeks, there are tons of character leaks floating within the community. Players eagerly await the fresh pool of characters prepared for the new regions and their future versions. It has been observed that HoYoverse officials have released around 17 characters in every new nation, which is also expected for Fontaine updates.

Recently, reliable sources leaked around 21 characters, including their concept art and potential release time. In this listicle, players will learn about all the characters revealed in recent official videos and Genshin Impact leaks.

Genshin Impact: List of all 21 characters coming to Fontaine 4.0+ updates

1) Lyney

Expected release: Version 4.0

Kit: Pyro Bow user (5-star)

Additional Info: Lyney works as a magician in the court of Fontaine. Recent leaks claim that he will use charged attacks to deal primary source of damage in Genshin Impact.

2) Lynette

Expected release: Version 4.0

Kit: Anemo Sword user (4-star)

Additional Info: Lynette is Lyney's younger sister and his assistant during magic shows. As per leaks, her kit involves taunting enemies and a running mechanic similar to Yelan from Genshin Impact.

3) Freminet

Expected release: Version 4.0

Kit: Cryo Claymore user (4-star)

Additional Info: Freminet is a professional diver well-known in Fontaine. He is also the youngest brother of Lyney and Lynette. As per Genshin Impact leaks, he will be a sub-DPS who might use the shattering mechanics for dealing damage.

4) Navia

Expected release: Version 4.5 (speculated)

Kit: 5-star Geo (Weapon unknown)

Additional Info: As per leaks, she is associated with the Navy and will play a major role in the Fontaine archon quest. Furthermore, leakers also imply that she may be added to the Standard banner after her debut.

5) Charlotte

Expected release: Version 4.2 (speculated)

Kit: Cryo Catalyst (4-star)

Additional Info: Charlotte works as a journalist for Steambird, a well-known newspaper company based in Fontaine.

6) Wriothesley

Expected release: Version 4.1 (speculated)

Kit: Cryo Polearm (5-star)

Additional Info: Wriothesley is rumored to be a prison officer or warden in Fontaine. A reliable leaker implies that he will use physical attacks despite his Cryo vision and will be added to the permanent banner after his debut.

7) Sigewinne

Expected release: Unknown

Kit: Hydro Bow (4-star)

Additional Info: Sigewinne will be the first chibi playable character from Fontaine. Leaks suggest she will also be Fontaine's first healer to join the roster in 4.0+ updates.

8) Clorinde

Expected release: Unknown

Kit: Electro Sword (5-star)

Additional Info: Clorinde has a high authority and works closely with the Chief of Justice. Recent leaks imply that she might have firearms incorporated into her kit.

9) Hydro Archon Furina

Expected release: Version 4.2 (Speculated)

Kit: Hydro Sword (5-star)

Additional Info: As per Genshin Impact leaks, Furina is rumored to have life steal and gravity-related abilities as part of her kit. Furthermore, she is rumored to have split her personality into two different identical bodies.

10) Neuvillette

Expected release: Version 4.1 (Speculated)

Kit: Hydro Catalyst (5-star)

Additional Info: Reliable leaks have disclosed that Neuvillette is a Hydro dragon (similar to Apep or Azdaha) and has disguised himself as a human.

11) "The Knave" Arlecchino

Expected release: Version 4.3 (Speculated)

Kit: Pyro Sword (5-star)

Additional Info: Arlecchino is expected to be a Pyro support character with Pupettering abilities, according to leaks.

12) Cloud Retainer

Expected release: Version 4.4 (Speculated)

Kit: 5-star

Additional Info: Reliable sources have claimed that Cloud Retainer will debut in the upcoming Lantern Rite event.

13) Guizhong

Expected release: Unknown

Kit: Unknown

Additional Info: In Genshin Impact, Guizhong is an Adeptus from Liyue Harnbor who took part in the Archon Wars and was killed in the conflict.

14) Madame Ping

Expected release: Unknown

Kit: 5-star

Additional Info: The polearm master of Xiangling and Yaoyao. Speculations imply players will get a young Madame Ping as a playable character.

15) "M" / Goth Girl

Expected release: Unknown

Kit: Pyo (4-star)

Additional Info: M or Goth Girl is involved with the prison department of Fontaine and might work as a female prison officer there, as per Genshin Impact leaks.

16) Sertice

Expected release: Unknown

Kit: Pyro Sword (4-star)

Additional Info: Apart from her leaked concept art, nothing concrete is known about Sertice through leaks or official announcements.

17) Chiori

Expected release: Unknown

Kit: (5-star)

Additional Info: Despite having her own clothing shop in Fontaine, Chiori originates from Inazuma. She is also the one who designed Kirara's outfit.

18) Dahlia

He’s a 4 star hydro catalyst (*STC)



His release date is most likely during the Mondstadt expansion (around 4.3-4.6?)

Expected release: Unknown

Kit: Hydro Catalyst (4-star)

Additional Info: As per Genshin Impact leaks, Dahlia is a deacon of Mondstad's church. He has also been mentioned in Rosaria's voice lines.

19) Mummy Girl

Expected release: Unknown

Kit: Hydro Bow (4-star)

Additional Info: Mummy Girl is rumored to be from Sumeru, based on Genshin Impact leaks.

20) Skirk

Expected release: Unknown

Kit: Sword

Additional Info: In Genshin Impact, Skirk is mentioned in Childe's voice lines as his master. She is also speculated to have connections from Abyss or Khaenri'ah.

21) Lion Dance Boy

Expected release: Unknown

Kit: Unknown

Additional Info: As per leaks, Lion Dance Boy might make his official debut in the upcoming Lantern Rites 2024, which takes place in Genshin Impact.