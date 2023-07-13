Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine leaks: Neuvillette and Wriothesley banner release details

While Genshin Impact players eagerly wait for the highly anticipated 4.0 update, leaks and rumors continue to circulate in the community. The recent leaks provide players with a sneak peek of what lies ahead. One aspect that has gained significant attention is the upcoming character banners. Players already have an idea about Lyney & Lynette's banner order and have shifted excitement towards Neuvillette and Wriothesley.

While Genshin Impact players have confirmation about these characters being playable, no concrete evidence about their banner release is out yet. In this article, we will outline all the recent leaks surrounding these two upcoming tall male characters.

Neuvillette & Wriothesley to debut in Genshin Impact 4.1 banners, based on Fontaine leaks

After the recent official teaser, the Genshin Impact community has received tons of new Fontaine leaks. Players are already aware of the upcoming content in version 4.0 and new characters featuring in the banners; Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet.

However, the teaser video reveals many other characters that are rumored to be playable in future patches. This has sparked excitement in players as they wonder about the future banner schedule and the new characters that will be featured in them.

Shared by a reliable source, HutaoLover77, this is a chart that showcases the future Fontaine characters revealed so far. It discloses the character's vision, weapon, and speculated banner release.

Based on the leaked chart, Neuvillette and Wriothesley are rumored to debut in Genshin Impact 4.1 banners. According to the teaser and recent leaks, Neuvillette is the Chief Justice of the Fontaine Court. The rumors suggest that he will be a 5-star Hydro Catalyst user and also might be a Hydro dragon. Meanwhile, Wriothesley has been speculated to be a prison warden or police officer. As per his kit, he will be a 5-star Cryo Polearm user.

Both characters have been confirmed as playable with 5-star rarity and use a tall male model. While this leak itself was flagged as questionable, there are many other leakers that have stated the same. Furthermore, one of these two characters will also be added to the permanent banner roster.

The community is confident that it will be Wriosthesley who will be joining the standard banner, considering how Neuvillette has been rumored to be a Hydro dragon and closest companion of Furina.

Currently, the leakers have yet to share information about the abilities of these characters with the Genshin Impact community. Players should look forward to their drip marketing rumored to take place in the second week of August 2023, to get reliable information about them.

