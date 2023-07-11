Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream: Speculations, expected announcements and banners

Recent Genshin Impact leaks and official drip marketing have brought tons of hype in the community for the upcoming version 4.0 update. Many players have already started saving primogems and resources for the arrival of Fontaine, Land of Justice, its new characters, and all the fresh content that will arrive in it. While some rely on relevant leaks, many await official announcements from the Special Program.

These live streams are an excellent way for HoYoverse officials to disclose upcoming content in Genshin Impact. In this article, we will discuss everything players need to know about the 4.0 live stream, speculated announcements, and many more.

Genshin Impact 4.0 Special Program, expected announcements, and more

HoYoverse officials have a fixed schedule for version updates and live streams. Based on the previous precedence, it can be confirmed that Special Programs will premiere 10-12 days before version updates. Considering the current banner schedule, it can be anticipated that Genshin Impact 4.0 update will launch on August 16, 2023. Hence, here are the tentative dates for the live stream:

August 4

August 5

August 6

The live stream will be broadcast live on the official Twitch channel, followed by a re-broadcast on their official Youtube channel later on the same day. Let's not forget that developers will hand out redeem codes that can be claimed for 300 Primogems and other in-game items for free.

Expected announcement about upcoming content and banners

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 4.0:



1. Lyney (5★), Lynette, Freminet

2. Chapter IV, Act I-III

3. Two new arti sets

4. Exploration event and photography event in Fontaine

5. Verdict of Blades (battle event)

6. Clockwork Meka themed event

7. QoL (layered map, Crystalfly trap, etc)

Here is a quick overview of what to expect from Genshin Impact 4.0 live stream announcements:

Version 4.0 banners

Fontaine region & underwater exploration

New Archon & Story Quests

New Artifacts

Brand new events

Quality-of-Life (QoL) changes

New characters for 4.0 banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact has introduced three new characters from Fontaine in recent drip marketing:

Lyney (5-star Pyro)

Lynette (4-star Anemo)

Freminet (4-star Cryo)

The new upcoming Fontaine characters are siblings, with Lyney being the eldest and Freminet the youngest. Based on recent leaks, Lyney will be the only new 5-star featured in the Phase I banners.

Furthermore, Lyney is rumored to debut in Phase I, while Freminet will debut in Phase II re-run banners.

One of the major highlights of Genshin Impact 4.0 is the introduction of Fontaine and its underwater exploration. As a new region emerges after a while, players can expect to witness an environment with new enemies and mechanics. One of the most sort after features will be the new underwater swimming that was teased at the end of the 3.8 Special Program.

Recent leaks have claimed that underwater swimming will feature new puzzles, chests, domains, and more. Players will consume a different stamina bar and have access to new aquatic abilities as well.

Furina & Neuvillete (Image via HoYoverse)

Fontaine is the next region that travelers will explore as they continue their journey to find their missing sibling. In the 4.0 live stream, players can expect officials to reveal more about the upcoming storyline.

Based on leaks, Genshin Impact 4.0 is jam-packed with tons of new events that will reward players with lots of free Primogems and resources. There are also rumors about new artifact sets that will be suitable for the new Fontaine characters in the future.

