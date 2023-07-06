Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks: New party menu and character-entry animations in Fontaine Update

With the start of Genshin Impact's newest beta, the community has received a plethora of new leaks. One of the major highlights within all of them happens to be the new changes done to the party menu. It will receive a new make-over after the release of the Land of Justice, Fontaine, in the upcoming version 4.0 update.

The party menu shares some similarities with Honkai Star Rail's iteration. However, leaks have disclosed that officials will also include new entry animations for all Genshin Impact characters. Here is everything players need to know about the new QoL changes planned for the Fontaine update.

Genshin Impact 4.0 will add a new party menu and character entry animations, based on leaks

New leaks from Dim, a reliable source, have discovered major changes that will take place in Genshin Impact. These new QoL (quality of life) alterations will take place after Fontaine's release in the upcoming version 4.0 update.

Based on the latest leaks, the first major change the community will notice is the new party menu in Genshin Impact 4.0. Players have been using the current interface since the game's launch in September 2020. With the release of Hydro Nation, the party menu will be completely renovated with a fresh background, new animations, and many more.

It also seems that all the characters will get their own unique pose when they are selected.

Party Menu layout in Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Many in the community have also pointed out how the new party changes are similar to the one used in Honkai Star Rail. The most obvious similarity has to be the positioning and alignment of characters in the party menu.

It is believed that HoYoverse officials were aware of what they were trying when they came up with the new party menu idea. However, they have also added another element to make it different than Honkai Star Rail.

Dim's recent leaks have also disclosed that the game's cast will receive their own entry animation. This means HoYoverse officials have created fresh ones for all 75 Genshin Impact characters. However, not everyone has received completely new animations, as the officials have reused some character's idle animations with different camera angles.

From the leaks, it can be safely assumed that HoYoverese officials have planned many new and exciting changes for players in the game. Fontaine was already one of the sought-after regions for its location and archon, but these new additions have given the community more things to look forward to as well.

