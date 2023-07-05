Genshin Impact Hydro Traveler leaks: Release date, elemental skill, burst, and abilities

In the latest round of Genshin Impact leaks, sources have disclosed Hydro Traveler's abilities and passives. This has sparked excitement within the community as they get to see relevant details about his kit. Make sure to take all this with a grain of salt, as these are early leaks and the damage multipliers are still subject to change.

Veterans must already be aware that Traveler must resonate with Fontaine's statue of the seven to obtain their Hydro powers. This implies that players will only have to wait until Genshin Impact 4.0 update to get their hands on Hydro Traveler. Here is everything players should know about him from the latest leaks.

Genshin Impact leaks: Hydro Traveler skill, burst, release date, and more

One of the credible leakers, HutaoLover77 has shared the Hydro Traveler's kit with the Genshin Impact community. In the tweet above, the sources disclose the traveler's normal attacks, elemental skill, elemental burst, and passive abilities. For normal attacks, the Hydro traveler can perform 5 rapid strikes to deal damage to enemies.

The elemental skill "Aquacrest Saber" has two versions: tap and hold. Here is what each version does:

The tap version will deal Hydro DMG when it comes in contact with enemies.

The hold version goes into aiming mode to shoot several dewdrops to deal Hydro DMG. In this version, the skill ends with a torrent surge that deals additional Hydro DMG to enemies.

Based on the kit leaks, the elemental skill includes Fundamental Force: Pneuma. At regular intervals after using Torrent Surge, this skill will unleash a Spiritbreath Thorn that pierces opponents and deals Pneuma-aligned Hydro DMG. Here is a Reddit post players can read to understand more about Pneuma mechanics in Genshin Impact 4.0 update.

When Hydro Traveler cast their elemental burst "Rising Waters" in Genshin Impact, they will summon a slow-moving floating bubble. This bubble will deal continuous Hydro DMG to nearby opponents. The 80 energy cost burst will last four seconds on the field and has a short 20-second cooldown before it can cast again.

Here is an overview of his passive abilities:

Spotless Waters : Create Sourcewater droplets during the hold version of the elemental skill. These droplets will restore 7% HP.

: Create Sourcewater droplets during the hold version of the elemental skill. These droplets will restore 7% HP. Clear Waters: Increases the damage of torrent surge at the end of the hold version of elemental skill by 45% of the total HP consumed during the skill.

Genshin Impact players can learn about Hydro Traveler's constellation in the tweet above. Here is a quick summary:

C1: Picking sourcewater droplets will restore 2 energy for Hydro Traveler.

Picking sourcewater droplets will restore 2 energy for Hydro Traveler. C2: Movement SPD for elemental burst: Rising Waters will reduce 30%, and burst duration is increased by 3 seconds.

Movement SPD for elemental burst: Rising Waters will reduce 30%, and burst duration is increased by 3 seconds. C3: +3 level for Elemental Skill.

+3 level for Elemental Skill. C4: Generate a Hydro shield that can last until the Elemental skill ends. Picking up sourcewater droplets will restore the shield.

Generate a Hydro shield that can last until the Elemental skill ends. Picking up sourcewater droplets will restore the shield. C5: +3 level for Elemental Burst.

+3 level for Elemental Burst. C6: Picking sourcewater droplet will restore 6% HP for the party member with the lowest current HP.

Although the Genshin Impact officials have yet to announce the version 4.0 release date, it can be safely anticipated to launch on August 16, 2023. This is also when players can access the new Fontaine region and resonate with the new statue of the seven to get Hydro Traveler.

Poll : 0 votes