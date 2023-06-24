Genshin Impact reveals Hydro Traveler in new Fontaine Teaser

On June 23, 2023, Genshin Impact 3.8 Special Program was premiered by the HoYoverse officials with juicy details about upcoming content. At the end of the live stream, Alice narrates a story as players get their first official sneak peek at the Fontaine and the Hydro traveler. One of the strong plots of the story is that our main character can wield any element without vision.

The last time we acquired a new element was the Dendro (Sumeru) in Genshin Impact 3.0 update. This article will discuss everything players should know about the Hydro traveler from the latest Fontaine teaser.

Genshin Impact: Official reveal of Hydro Traveler

An official Fontaine teaser was showcased at the end of the Genshin Impact 3.8 Special Program, Secret Summer Paradise. This caused tons of excitement in the community as players got their first official look at the Hydro Traveler. In the main storyline, Traveler has always obtained new elemental powers after resonating with the Statue of the Seven of a new region.

Hydro traveler visual changes (Image via HoYoverse)

Each new element provides travelers with new abilities and constellations which can further be upgraded. Meanwhile, players can also see some changes in the traveler's outfit based on the element. In the picture above taken from a recent Fontaine teaser, the glowing ornaments of Traveler's outfit are blue confirming his resonance with Fontaine's Statue of the Seven.

The blue, glowing parts can be seen, especially on his chest plate, the wrist joints on his gauntlets, the accent on his shoulder guard, and the orb in his earring.

Speculation about his abilities and more in Genshin Impact

Traveler's constellations (Image via HoYoverse)

Traveler's constellation Viator/ Viatrix will also adapt to elemental resonance. In the picture, we can see four different elements and their constellation that can be currently accessed. Similarly, Genshin Impact players can expect the Hydro Traveler to bring in a new constellation along with fresh abilities.

Ability or gadget? (Image via HoYoverse)

In the underwater gameplay in the Fontaine teaser, we can see Traveler using various different abilities from water projectiles to generating its own shield. There is also a part in the teaser where Traveler will immobilize or encounter hostile aquatic creatures. It is important to note that it is still unknown whether these are the Hydro Traveler's passive or active abilities.

Many in the Genshin Impact are speculating that this might be a new Fontaine gadget that allows players to use these techniques underwater. Overall, players have a lot to look forward to in Fontaine. Those wondering about Hydro travelers and other upcoming characters won't have to wait for long with the 4.0 beta starting soon and, with it, the arrival of beta leaks in the community.

