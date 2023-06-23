Genshin Impact Fontaine release date, countdown and sneak peek

Genshin Impact's Fontaine is expected to be released in Version 4.0. While miHoYo has yet to confirm its release date, players can speculate when it will launch. For starters, most recent Version Updates tend to be 42 days long. Since Version 3.8 was confirmed to launch on July 5, 2023, adding 42 days would give players Version 4.0's estimated release date of August 16, 2023.

Note that this information is subject to change if there's some delay. Still, a countdown for 11:00 am (UTC+8) on August 16, 2023, will be included in this article for readers wondering how far away that date is from now.

When is Fontaine coming out to Genshin Impact?

Let's start with what players can expect from Fontaine once it comes out in Genshin Impact 4.0. The 3.8 Special Program had some footage for the area, which included the four screenshots shown in the above Tweet.

The 4.0 update is expected to launch at 11:00 am (UTC+8) on August 16, 2023. Stay tuned for when miHoYo announces the official release date for this highly anticipated update. A countdown will be provided below.

Countdown to Fontaine

This countdown counts to 11:00 am (UTC+8) on August 16, 2023. Note that all servers will receive the update simultaneously with one another. Maintenance will begin five hours earlier than what's shown above, so gamers won't be able to play Genshin Impact during that time.

Technical mishaps can delay the countdown, even if the date is accurate. Check the official Genshin Impact Twitter account on August 16, 2023, if any such events occur for the latest news.

Travelers should also know that Version 4.0 will include a new cast of characters. However, miHoYo hasn't revealed too much except for the strange Melusine character, who seems interested in the Traveler.

Sneak peek

This YouTube video shows the official footage related to the sneak peek of Fontaine. All of the previously posted screenshots in this article came from this clip. The gist of the teaser is that a Melusine (who uses the child model alongside some animal-like features) is strolling around one of the towns. At the same time, some different camera angles showcase Fontaine's environment.

This Melusine is patrolling for justice and eventually catches wind of the Traveler's existence in this region. Players then witness the Traveler diving underwater while doing new maneuvers not previously possible in past Version Updates.

There is an implication that the Melusine wouldn't usually go after an innocent person, but that might be what happens to the Traveler during their visit to Fontaine. This Genshin Impact teaser ends with a statement regarding a court deciding its fate.

That's it for what has been officially revealed in Fontaine thus far. More surprises will inevitably be in store for players, so stay tuned for any future announcements regarding this new region. The 4.0 Special Program is expected to be released sometime in early August this year, when Travelers will likely get the most significant amount of official news by then.

