Genshin Impact teases Fontaine underwater gameplay and first look

Genshin Impact 3.8's Special Program included a teaser at the end for Fontaine. Some clips of the new region were shown here, including a brief montage of some underwater gameplay. The livestream did not give away too many details, yet it still featured several features that players were previously never privy to seeing. This article will cover everything Travelers need to know about this teaser.

For those who don't know, Fontaine is the region where the Hydro Archon resides, and this is where players will be heading next on their journey. This area is expected to debut in the Genshin Impact 4.0 update.

Genshin Impact's Fontaine was teased in the recent Special Program

The above video was shown at the end of the 3.8 Special Program. Players are treated with a shot of Fontaine's architecture followed by a Melusine (a new animalistic species) strolling around. After a few similar scenes, we can finally see Aether diving into the water.

This scene is different because he's clearly diving underwater, a feature not possible in previous Version Updates.

A screenshot of Aether diving underwater (Image via HoYoverse)

It is worth noting that there was a previous teaser about diving underwater in the 3.7 Special Program. However, Genshin Impact 3.8's livestream was more in-depth when it came to covering this gameplay feature. So here are the important parts:

Diving underwater: Players can dive underwater. It is possible to stay in place while underwater.

Wildlife: There is some mechanic where touching a blue manta ray causes it to do some action with an unknown effect. Several new species were shown here, including one resembling a circular sea lion.

New move: Aether is seen in Aiming Mode whilst underwater before doing some cutting move that eliminates the seaweed. Travelers can also do something similar to wildlife, although its full effects are unknown.

Chests: Chests can be found in the ocean.

The trailer ends with a cliffhanger regarding how a court will decide the Traveler's fate.

Fontaine architecture

One screenshot of the new region (Image via HoYoverse)

Fontaine's architecture seems predominantly white on the outside, with some occasional blue hues. It is unknown if players can enter the buildings shown in the above image. Likewise, the purpose of the NPCs shown here is yet to be revealed.

There will also be some sewers to explore (Image via HoYoverse)

Another interesting area tied to Fontaine is some underground sewers. It looks unique for this game relative to other areas that players can explore. The above screenshot shows a Teleport Waypoint in the distance near the center of the image.

There are also a few NPCs wearing overalls, although it remains to be seen if players can interact with them. Travelers will learn more about Fontaine once Genshin Impact 4.0 nears its release.

