Genshin Impact 3.8 Patch: New outfits, free character, Bottleland map and banners

The Genshin Impact 3.8 livestream revealed a ton of new information pertaining to outfits, a free character, Bottleland, all banners, and a whole lot more. This article will cover the most important details Travelers should know about this upcoming Version Update. Everything discussed here was shown in the recent Special Program, so anybody who hasn't seen it is recommended to watch it.

Genshin Impact 3.8 is confirmed to launch on July 5, 2023. The first phase of banners and events will begin by then, which includes the long-awaited Eula rerun.

Genshin Impact 3.8 preview: New outfits

The two new outfits introduced are for the following characters:

Klee: Blossoming Starlight

Blossoming Starlight Kaeya: Sailwind Shadow

Klee's outfit will be obtainable in the Character Outfit Shop, requiring players to spend Genesis Crystals. By comparison, Kaeya's costume is free for players participating in the Secret Summer Paradise event by collecting Joyeux Vouchers.

Alternatively, players could just spend Genesis Crystals to get Kaeya's outfit. The appearances of these new skins are visible in the above Tweet. On a related note, Kaeya will receive a new Hangout Event in this update.

Free character

Version 3.8 will see the coming of the new "Secret Summer Paradise" Version Event!

Take part in the event to obtain rewards such as refinement materials, Primogems, Crown of Insight, and Character EXP Materials.



Some updates are known for giving away a free 4-star character. In Genshin Impact 3.8's case, players who do some parts of the Secret Summer Paradise event can invite Layla (Cryo Sword) into their roster.

Bottleland map: Veluriyam Mirage

Bottleland Legends was the name of the recent Special Program, with its main temporary region known as Veluriyam Mirage. This area will only be explorable in Genshin Impact 3.8, and it's basically a carnival with several attractions.

There are four main activities tied to the Secret Summer Paradise event:

Spino Blaster: A shooting game involving a water cannon

A shooting game involving a water cannon Dance of Flashing Thought: Combat challenges with various features

Combat challenges with various features Sojourns of the Barking Fox: An aerial speed race

An aerial speed race Bing-Bang Finchball: A shuffle-board game

One interesting new feature tied to this temporary map is rollercoasters, which allow players to explore the overworld more easily. Travelers will have plenty to do in this limited-time region, so remember to take advantage of it while it's still around.

Banners

Phase 1

Boosted Drop Rates for "Dance of the Shimmering Wave" Eula (Cryo) and "Fleeing Sunlight" Klee (Pyro)!



Phase 2

Boosted Drop Rates for "Pearl of Wisdom" Sangonomiya Kokomi (Hydro) and "Eons Adrift" Wanderer (Anemo)!



The final topic worth discussing is the banners confirmed to be taking place in Genshin Impact 3.8. Here are the announced Event Wishes:

1st phase will have Eula and Klee reruns.

2nd phase will have Kokomi and Wanderer reruns.

No featured 4-stars were revealed in either banner. Eula and Klee's Event Wishes will launch on July 5, 2023, when the new update officially debuts. Wanderer and Kokomi's banners don't have a confirmed release date, although they are expected to come out around July 26, 2023.

The full Genshin Impact 3.8 livestream can be seen above for anybody who has missed it thus far. It's 33 minutes and 33 seconds long and even includes a brief sneak peek of Fontaine at the end. Don't forget to redeem the temporary Redemption Codes before they expire on June 24, 2023.

