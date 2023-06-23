The Special Program livestream for the upcoming Genshin Impact version 3.8 has successfully concluded. The developers announced a ton of stuff related to the game's next patch, such as the new event-exclusive region and the long-awaited rerun banners of Eula and Klee. In addition, during the livestream, the officials also shared three redemption codes worth 300 Primogems and more.

These codes are set to expire on June 24, 2023, at 12 am (UTC-4), and thus travelers are advised to claim their freebies as soon as possible. This article will list all the codes dropped during the Genshin Impact 3.8 livestream and provide a short guide for beginners on how to redeem a code.

Genshin Impact version 3.8 Special Program livestream code and rewards

Redemption code (Image via HoYoverse)

Below is the list of all three redemption codes that were shared during the version 3.8 livestream:

QBQ2NH6DB4Z9: (100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores)

(100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores) 2SR3PY7CA52V: (100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit)

(100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit) 6A836GNUA52Z : (100 Primogems and 50000 Mora)

As always, each redemption code is worth 100 Primogems, and adding all of them sums up to 300 Primogems, which is significant for most F2P players. As previously mentioned, these codes will expire on June 24, 2023, at 12 am (UTC-4), so it is best that travelers claim the freebies before they become invalid.

How to redeem a code in Genshin Impact

This is a beginner's guide to redeeming a code in Genshin Impact. It should be noted that there are currently only two ways to use these codes.

Method I

Redeem the code on the official website (Image via HoYoverse)

The first method is to use a code on the game's official website. Follow the steps given below:

Use this link to go to the official website: https://genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/gift. Log in using your HoYoverse account. Choose the right game server. Enter the valid code and click on Redeem.

This method is handy when one does not want to open the game just to redeem a code.

Method II

Redeeming the code via in-game options (Image via HoYoverse)

The other method is to redeem a code using the in-game options. Here is a step-by-step guide:

Open Paimon Menu.

Click on Settings and head to Account.

Click on Redeem Now.

Enter the code and click on Exchange.

Travelers can claim their free rewards from the in-game mailbox feature.

Poll : 0 votes